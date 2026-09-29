Jeff Brazier has revealed Bobby is back in the UK after spending the summer in New York.

He announced the homecoming through a series of family photographs shared on Instagram. The Good Morning Britain star was pictured smiling beside both sons during a gathering with loved ones.

Bobby, 23, appeared alongside his younger brother Freddy, 22, as the family marked his return. The photographs placed the brothers together at the centre of their father’s warm update.

During his American stay, Bobby resumed modelling and appeared in a Gucci campaign with Kate Moss. The advert was released last month, continuing a career which began during his teens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

Jeff Brazier celebrates son Bobby’s homecoming

Jeff framed Bobby’s return as a shared family moment and thanked those who supported them.

“Another beautiful gathering for Bob’s homecoming with some of the incredible people in our life,” he wrote.

He said he felt grateful for their support network and full of love for those who attended. Jeff also stressed that those close to the family were appreciated and loved.

Freddy responded directly beneath the photographs, adding his own note to the celebration. He commented: “Room full of Love.”

His brief message matched Jeff’s emphasis on affection and reliable support. Bobby and Freddy are Jeff’s sons with the late Big Brother star Jade Goody.

Jeff Brazier welcomed son Bobby home from New York (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Brazier returned to fashion in New York

Bobby’s professional career began in modelling before he moved into acting and television.

At just 16, he walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show. That major runway job came years before his move into EastEnders’ Albert Square.

Fashion later returned to the foreground during his summer in New York. His Gucci appearance showed that modelling remained an important part of his professional work.

Bobby spent the summer in New York (Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Bobby’s EastEnders and Strictly success

Bobby joined EastEnders in 2022, playing Freddie Slater after turning his attention towards acting. He stayed with the BBC soap until the end of 2025.

His television profile also grew through Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. Bobby partnered Dianne Buswell and reached the final of the BBC dance competition.

Read more: Jeff Brazier admits ‘mistakes’ in raising sons Bobby and Freddy as a single dad: ‘If only I was the version of myself I am today’

The pair finished behind Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and professional dancer Vito Coppola.

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