Louis Walsh has revealed his doctor believes he suffered a minor heart attack during Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking on the 2 Johnnies podcast, the 74-year-old described the medical scare from his 2024 stint. The incident did not appear in the broadcast.

On the podcast, Louis has also ruled himself out of a rumoured X Factor reboot. He also opened up about his friendship with Sharon Osbourne, revealing she’s “not in a good place” following the death of her husband Ozzy last year.

Louis Walsh said his doctors suspected he had a minor heart attack in the CBB house (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh reveals ‘minor heart attack’ in Celebrity Big Brother house

In the episode, Louis said anxiety problems inside the CBB house led him to seek help from the programme’s medical team.

He recalled: “I thought it was going to be fun. It wasn’t fun. I had anxiety problems and I had to get the medics.”

Louis added: “My doctor thinks I had a minor heart attack in there.”

He also said he struggled to sleep while the house was dark and the contestants were locked in. At night, he sometimes tried to leave the enclosed set.

Staff let him out several times for tea, he said. He praised their care, but said entering the series had been a major mistake. Louis explained: “I did it for the money but I shouldn’t have.”

Louis also claimed Sharon Osbourne was not in a “good place” during her guest stint. The pair had previously worked together as judges on The X Factor.

Louis appeared on CBB in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh remains in remission from rare cancer

The latest disclosure comes after Louis spoke publicly about Waldenström macroglobulinaemia, a rare form of blood cancer.

He said he had felt tired before doctors identified the condition, which was initially missed. Louis later described the illness as manageable.

Read more: ‘We didn’t know!’ Louis Walsh calls out Simon Cowell for ‘fixing’ votes on The X Factor

He said in 2024: “I’m in remission, and I’m feeling good.”

Louis did not link that diagnosis with the suspected heart issue described on the podcast.

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