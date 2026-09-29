Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look at Jodie and Shona’s terrifying final showdown as a gun is fired

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal the moment we’ve been waiting for as Jodie and Shona have their final showdown. Someone gets shot, but who is it – and will they survive?

Elsewhere, Christina struggles to move on and Kit comes clean.

Here are 10 Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

The final showdown for Jodie and Shona in Coronation Street spoilers

Doug warns Shona as he is carted off (Credit: ITV)

1. Jodie gets Doug taken away

With Doug having stolen the toaster and the biscuit tin, David is worried. Jodie suggests he just needs his meds tweaked, but then calls his doctor. She says Doug is a danger to the family, so the mental health team arrive to assess him.

Shona is tearful as she apologises to her dad, but as he’s led away he warns Shona to watch her back where Jodie is concerned. Will she realise he’s right?

2. Bethany discovers the truth

Worried Shona confides in Bethany she can hear Harper crying when she isn’t there and she’s concerned about her own mental health.

Bethany soon catches Jodie red handed. But Jodie has a plan to keep Bethany quiet.

Shona is raging with Lily in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

3. Lily takes the blame in Coronation Street spoilers

Shona hears the crying again, but realises it sounds like a recording rather than the real thing. She searches the living room as Jodie comes home and tries to persuade her she’s wrong.

It’s then Shona’s party at the bistro and Lily’s phone is plugged into the docking station. The room is suddenly filled with Harper crying and Shona accuses Lily of trying to convince her she was losing her mind.

Lily swears she has no idea why or how the crying was on her phone. But will Shona believe her and realise Jodie is behind this?

Tensions explode between Shona and Jodie (Credit: ITV)

4. A flashforward reveals the final showdown

A special episode begins at No.8 with paramedics tending to a casualty on the floor.

We then go back and see the feud between Shona and Jodie reach breaking point. Accusations fly, secrets are exposed and one is pushed to their limit.

A gun is drawn and then a shot rings out. Who has been shot? And will they survive?

David and the paramedics tend to the injured (Credit: ITV)

5. David is questioned

David calls an ambulance and the paramedics and police arrive. As Lisa tries to piece together what happened, can David tell her what’s really gone on here?

Christina can’t move on in Coronation Street spoilers

Sally warns Christina that Lucy is vulnerable (Credit: ITV)

6. Christina tries to get closer to Lucy

Despite George’s warnings, Christina persuades Lucy to bunk off school and have a drink with her. Sally is not happy when she catches them and orders Lucy home.

She tells Christina she will speak to social services, but she must keep her distance until then as Lucy is too vulnerable. Will Christina listen?

7. Things get too much for Christina

George and Todd find Rachel’s ashes have gone and so has Christina. They find her on the swings at the precinct, clutching the urn tightly.

George promises Christina they will find a way to honour Rachel and Christina reluctantly hands them over. Later George gives her a photo frame containing two pictures – one of Rachel and one of Daisy. Will it help Christina?

Kit finally comes clean in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit finally tells Lisa the truth about his cancer in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

8. Lisa finds out the truth

Kit calls in sick for the third time in a week to have his chemo. Lisa is not happy, but is distracted by the shooting and has to rush out.

The chemo nurse tells Kit he has to talk to his boss as he won’t be fit for work. Kit realises he has to be honest.

When he goes to the station, Lisa is furious with him for not answering her calls. But he silences her with the news of his cancer. She promises to be there for Kit and support him in any way she can.

Also in Coronation Street spoilers for next week…

Sam steals Idris’s credit card (Credit: ITV)

9. Sam betrays Leanne

Leanne wants to make Sam feel better so tells him to prove how much she trusts him she’d like him to work at Speed Daal. However, soon Sam spies Idris’s credit card and swipes it.

He settles himself down to enter the card details on the crypto app when Idris catches him. Sam confesses he was trying to make enough money to pay him back and pay off his debt to Nick. What will Idris do?

10. Summer loses Marco

When she finds out Marco has been involved in a car accident, Summer rushes to A&E only to discover he was acting as the getaway driver when he crashed.

Marco is denied bail and her friends suggest she’s better off without them. But Summer is smitten and vows to visit him in prison. Todd is unsure, but offers to drive her so he can keep an eye on her. Is Summer making a mistake?

Read more: Coronation Street cast departures and returns – who’s leaving the cobbles next?