EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look at Nancy’s bombshell return, Penny’s secret is under threat, and Ian comes home

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Nancy return to Walford with a huge secret that is set to turn Linda’s world upside down.

Elsewhere, Ian is finally released from prison, but he is far from the man who went in.

Ryder also has something he needs to tell Nicola, while Penny is left panicking as someone gets dangerously close to discovering the truth about baby Ethan.

Here are 15 EastEnders spoilers for next week (October 5 – 8)…

Nancy returns with a bombshell in EastEnders spoilers

Nancy’s back and she’s got a secret (Credit: BBC)

1. Nancy’s back with a bang!

Nancy returns to Walford, but she isn’t there to see her mum. Instead, she is back to get legal advice from her little brother, Johnny. But why does she need his help?

Max and Linda are caught kissing (Credit: BBC)

2. Ollie and Annie uncover Max and Linda’s secret

Meanwhile, Linda is oblivious that her eldest daughter is home. She is upset with Max after Annie and Ollie see them kissing. But Max remains adamant that they can’t tell anyone they’re together until his and Cindy’s annulment comes through.

Linda is shocked to hear Nancy is back (Credit: BBC)

3. Linda’s hurt by Nancy’s secret

Later, Max tells Linda that Nancy is back. A shocked Linda and Elaine go to see Nancy, and things are tense as they argue. Later, Nancy comes back to the Square and tells her mum the truth… but what has she been hiding?

Linda’s reunion with Nancy doesn’t go to plan (Credit: BBC)

4. Linda tells her family the truth

Eventually Nancy and Linda make up, and Linda is shocked to discover Nancy’s hiding more secrets. Wanting her daughter to open up to her, Linda decides honesty is the best policy and tells her family about her relationship with Max, hoping it will encourage her children to be honest with her. But will her plan work?

Penny’s secret is almost revealed

Penny’s baby bubble is burst next week (Credit: BBC)

5. Penny and Vinny struggle in EastEnders spoilers

With sleep deprivation hitting them hard, Penny and Vinny are struggling with newborn Ethan. As always, Suki has something to say about their parenting skills, but Penny stands up for Vinny in front of his mum.

Is Harry meeting his own son? (Credit: BBC)

6. Penny panics her secret is about to be revealed

As well as juggling being a new mum, Penny is also secretly hiding the fact that Vinny is unlikely to be Ethan’s dad. She is on edge as Harry – her other potential babydaddy – meets Ethan. But is Harry unwittingly meeting his own child?

Penny’s stressing over her baby secret (Credit: BBC)

7. The truth is out?

Later, things only get worse for stressed-out Penny when Rose and Jodie meet Ethan and innocently comment that he looks nothing like Vinny. Little do they know, they’re closer to the truth than they realise. Is Penny’s secret about to be blown?

EastEnders spoilers: Ian is released from prison

Harvey tries to help Kathy (Credit: BBC)

8. Harvey attempts to help Kathy

Harvey tries to help Kathy get ready for Ian’s return from prison by cleaning the chip shop ahead of an inspection. But Harvey is also trying to help Lily with a careers fair and has clearly taken on too much.

Ian’s home, but he’s not himself (Credit: BBC)

9. Ian comes home in EastEnders spoilers

Ian comes home from prison and is shaken from his time inside. Ian’s friends and family throw him a welcome home party in The Vic. But it is all too much for overwhelmed Ian.

Being home is a shock for Ian (Credit: BBC)

10. Ian struggles with his freedom

Things go from bad to worse when Ian finds out Harvey missed the inspection at the chippy because he was helping Lily. The pair have an argument, but fragile Ian is haunted by his time in prison and races off, scared.

Ian spends time with Chelsea and Jordan (Credit: BBC)

11. Ian reaches out to Chelsea

Ian opens up to newcomer Ned, who gets him to talk about what happened the night of the accident. He’s grateful to Ned and decides talking to Chelsea might help him feel better, so he reaches out to her. Will his plan work?

Ryder has a secret to tell Nicola in EastEnders spoilers

Nicola is already fed up with Ned at the bar (Credit: BBC)

12. Nicola and Ned clash

Nicola continues to struggle working with Ned after he blackmailed her out of a share in Harry’s Barn. Ned makes it clear he is going to be hands-on with working in the bar, leaving Nicola seething.

Nicola’s happy mood doesn’t last long (Credit: BBC)

13. Nicola and Gemma reminisce in EastEnders spoilers

Later, Nicola heads home to get ready for George’s return to Walford. She bonds with Gemma as they unpack boxes, but things turn sour when Jodie unpacks their dad’s medals. Nicola explodes and tells Gemma she wishes they had never moved to Walford.

Ned winds up Nicola (Credit: BBC)

14. Ned annoys Nicola

Ned gathers the family at the bar and unveils their dad’s medal, which he has had framed for the wall. However, he is surprised when Nicola doesn’t react to his obvious attempt to annoy her.

Ryder has something to tell Nicola in EastEnders spoilers for next week (Credit: BBC)

15. Ryder has a secret for Nicola

Nicola shows Ryder the ropes at the bar, but she soon senses there is tension between him and Ned. Later, Ryder brings his date to the bar before asking Nicola for a private word. He clearly has something important to tell her, but what exactly is he about to confess?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns