Lewis Hamilton has marked one year since Roscoe’s death with an emotional tribute to his beloved bulldog.

The Ferrari driver shared a carousel of photographs and videos on Instagram on Monday. The anniversary followed a devastating ordeal after Roscoe fell into a coma shortly before his death.

“Being without my best friend has been hard,” Lewis wrote. He said he still wished Roscoe was beside him each day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Lewis Hamilton remembers life with Roscoe

Looking through their old moments brought laughter alongside the sadness, according to his message.

Lewis said Roscoe and Coco had shared some of the happiest periods of his life. He expressed gratitude for having both dogs with him during those years.

Roscoe also became a familiar presence at Formula One events. He regularly joined Lewis at races and visited the paddock during his life.

The bulldog died on September 28, 2025, after suffering a serious health crisis. Days before his death, Roscoe was rushed to a vet and fell into a coma.

Lewis feared his dog might never wake again. He later called saying goodbye the “hardest decision of my life”.

The new post instead dwelt on the warmth of their time together.

Lewis’ bulldog died last year (Credit: YouTube)

Lewis Hamilton honours Roscoe and Coco

Lewis also remembered Coco, his other bulldog, while marking Roscoe’s anniversary. He said both dogs remained in his thoughts every day.

Coco died at home on June 18, 2020, with her family beside her. Her death was thought to have followed a heart attack.

Lewis tried to revive her, but was unable to save her. She was six years old.

Born with several health problems, Coco needed significant care before Lewis adopted her. He later remembered playing with her on her final day and missing her familiar snoring.

That earlier loss added another layer to Monday’s remembrance.

Lewis also acknowledged people who understood the pain of losing a pet. He thanked them for reaching out with love and support after Roscoe’s death.

Their messages mattered deeply, he explained, because Roscoe had been loved by so many people.

Lewis ended his post: “Rest in peace buddy, love you always.”

Read more: Kylie Jenner finally addresses pregnancy with Timothee Chalamet following months of speculation: ‘I assume people will figure it out eventually’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.