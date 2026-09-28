Blue’s Lee Ryan expecting his seventh child as he announces his wife is pregnant in family video

Blue star Lee Ryan and his wife Verity are expecting their fifth baby together, taking his total number of children to seven.

The singer revealed the news on Instagram, around a year after welcoming their baby girl. The post put family life at the heart of the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Ryan (@leeryanofficial)

Blue star Lee Ryan reveals wife’s pregnancy in family video

Lee, 43, shared a lively video set to Everybody Get Up by rival boyband Five.

The clip counted through the couple’s children before showing Verity holding an ultrasound image in front of her bump. The couple then kissed as their family danced around the pool at their home in Spain.

Lee also tagged Five and added five heart emojis, continuing the joke around the song choice.

Alongside another video posted after, Lee wrote: “I am blessed by God for the family I have.”

The track choice brought a playful boyband rivalry into the family’s big moment.

Fans soon filled the comments with warm messages for Lee and Verity. One wrote: “Ahhh massive congratulations to you all.”

Lee’s Blue bandmate Antony Costa also joked: “Yes bro little 5 a side going on.”

Lee Ryan is expecting his seventh child (Credit: ITV)

Lee Ryan and wife Verity’s growing family

The expected baby would be Lee’s seventh child overall and his fifth with Verity.

The couple already have four young children together. Lee is also father to two older children from previous relationships.

Lee moved to Spain four years before this announcement, intending to build a family life with Verity.

Lee found fame with Blue, whose hits include All Rise and Fly By. Five supplied the soundtrack this time, making the post’s boyband joke hard to miss.

Lee Ryan shared a family video to announce the happy news (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Lee Ryan and Verity celebrated Seville wedding

Lee and Verity first married legally at a Gibraltar registry office in 2022.

They later celebrated with a larger Seville wedding ceremony in October 2024.

Pandemic restrictions had prevented the large family celebration they originally wanted. All of Lee’s Blue bandmates attended the later event.

The couple’s three children at that time were also involved in the ceremony. Their daughters served as flower girls, while Lee carried their newborn son down the aisle.

Read more: Blue star Lee Ryan loses High Court appeal over racially aggravated assault conviction

A string quartet played Time by Hans Zimmer as he made that entrance. Speaking to OK! afterwards, Lee said he cried at several points during the day.

He described the celebration as dreamlike and said Verity’s wedding dress left him breathless.

Lee also said he had known from their second date that she was the one.

Now, the couple’s family is set to grow again. Their upbeat announcement marked the news with music, dancing and a knowing nod to Five.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.