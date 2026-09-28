Gemma Collins’ stalking ordeal update after ‘female stalker’ left reality star ‘terrified in her own home’

Gemma Collins’s alleged stalking ordeal has taken a new turn after a woman was arrested.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was later released on bail, The Sun reported.

Essex Police confirmed it had opened an investigation into stalking and harassment reports in the Chelmsford area. The force said the inquiry began in June 2025.

Police added: “She was interviewed and released on bail until November.”

No charge was detailed in the police statement published by The Sun. An arrest and release on bail do not establish guilt.

“It’s been a horrendous ordeal for Gemma. She has been left terrified in her own home. She is grateful to police and hopes justice will be served,” the source said.

A woman has been arrested amid Gemma’s stalking ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins faced alleged letters and parcels amid stalking ordeal

Gemma had already spoken publicly about alleged threatening messages, parcels and their impact on her security.

On social media, she described receiving letters she considered deeply personal. She also alleged that rat poison and dog waste had been sent to her home.

Gemma wrote: “To anyone who thinks sending anonymous cruelty, rat poison, dog poo into someone’s home is acceptable, it isn’t. Words have consequences.”

Gemma also said the alleged sender claimed to have attended her mother Joan’s funeral following her death in July.

Reports earlier this year said security measures had been strengthened at Gemma’s home. Sources told the Daily Mail in April that police had reportedly installed panic buttons.

They claimed this offered some reassurance, although Gemma remained frightened. The 45-year-old also discussed the alleged harassment in a Sky documentary.

However, ED! contacted Gemma’s reps, who had no comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

Gemma Collins said fear affected boutique work

On Everything I Know About Me, Gemma explained how the situation had affected her daily life.

She said it had “played havoc on her mind” and linked it to leaving front-of-house duties at her Brentwood boutique.

Gemma said unexpected people had arrived at the shop, leaving her uneasy about remaining there. She also described a threatening letter which she alleged came from a woman.

The reality star said she had contacted police over some incidents. However, she said stronger personal security was what finally helped her feel safer.

Those comments came before the reported arrest.

Read more: Gemma Collins ‘doesn’t want anyone to hate’ on fiancé Rami Hawash as she addresses his ‘addiction and dependency’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!