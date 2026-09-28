Shirley Ballas’ rumoured new man’s ex-fiancée speaks out against ‘relationship’: ‘To be with him romantically is the ultimate betrayal”

Dasha Chesnokova has described any romance between Shirley Ballas and Giuseppe Nonnis as the “ultimate betrayal”.

Speaking to The Sun, the dancer said Giuseppe had told her nothing romantic was happening. She said she trusts her former fiancé, despite recent photographs fuelling speculation about the pair.

Dasha, 38, introduced Giuseppe, 36, to Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley, 66. She said the BBC star had known her for years and had been like a dance mum.

That history has made the recent speculation particularly upsetting for Dasha. She said: “It would be like your mum taking your boyfriend. She saw us and knew how much we loved each other so to be with him romantically is the ultimate betrayal.”

Shirley has been making headlines over her rumoured new relationship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dasha Chesnokova says she trusts Giuseppe Nonnis

However, Dasha stopped short of claiming a relationship definitely exists.

She said: “He has told me there is nothing going on between him and Shirley and I trust him.”

Dasha added that she felt she had to believe Giuseppe’s account. She claimed Shirley and Giuseppe exchange messages daily, while maintaining that their relationship is not romantic.

She also said she and Shirley had exchanged pleasantries through Instagram. However, Dasha claimed they had never discussed Giuseppe directly.

She said Shirley had not contacted her since the photographs emerged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas)

Shirley pictured with Giuseppe Nonnis

The photographs showed Shirley and Giuseppe walking through a local park with coffees. They were also pictured sitting together on a bench during the outing.

Those images prompted speculation, but photographs alone do not establish the nature of their relationship.

A source claimed Shirley was happy following her previous split. However, Giuseppe’s reported denial to Dasha directly challenges any suggestion of a confirmed romance.

Shirley Ballas is coaching Giuseppe Nonnis

Giuseppe’s mother, Franca Nonnis, provided further context about their connection.

She said Shirley is currently coaching her son and called her “an excellent teacher”. Franca described Giuseppe as lovable and sociable, saying he is sweet with everyone.

She also confirmed he had split from his long-term girlfriend around a year earlier. According to Franca, that separation left Giuseppe heartbroken.

Her comments point to an established coaching connection between Shirley and Giuseppe. They do not, however, settle the questions raised by the recent photographs.

Read more: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, 66, ‘very happy’ with Italian dancer 30 years her junior: ‘She loves having a bit of arm candy’

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