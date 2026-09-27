Westlife singer Mark Feehily sues surgeon for ‘medical negligence’ following botched weight loss operation and recurring sepsis battles

Westlife star Mark Feehily has launched a High Court claim against a surgeon following a weight-loss operation. The Westlife singer alleges the 2020 procedure caused severe complications and eventually led to doctors removing his entire stomach.

The Sun reports that court papers identify bariatric surgeon Nick Carter as the defendant.

The case is the latest development during a long period of serious health problems for the 46-year-old singer. He previously stepped back from Westlife’s touring schedule while dealing with ongoing complications. He told supporters then that his body and mind needed more recovery time.

Mark is taking a surgeon to court (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

What Mark Feehily alleges in High Court claim

Mark underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy at Spire Portsmouth Hospital in Hampshire during August 2020. According to the reported filing, Mark claims the procedure was performed negligently.

He alleges the surgeon failed to remove enough stomach tissue during the operation. The remaining section allegedly became infected and contributed to a serious internal leak.

Mark’s case claims he then suffered painful abdominal infections and recurring, life-threatening sepsis. It also alleges he needed repeated emergency hospital admissions as his condition continued.

His health problems culminated in a total gastrectomy during May 2023, the filing reportedly states. That emergency procedure involved removing his stomach completely.

Carter denies every allegation of negligence.

Mark has been forced to miss Westlife’s tour (Credit: James Edmond/Shutterstock)

Lawyer confirms Westlife star Mark Feehily’s medical negligence action

Suzanne White, a partner at legal firm Leigh Day, confirmed that her team represents Mark.

In a statement to the Sunday Times, she said: “We are representing Westlife lead singer Mark Feehily in a medical negligence claim against surgeon Nick Carter.”

Why Mark stepped away from Westlife

Mark’s health had already changed his plans with Westlife well before this legal action emerged. He pulled out of concerts in 2022 after developing pneumonia.

In February 2024, he announced a longer break before the group’s next tour. Mark thanked supporters when he explained that difficult decision.

He said their kindness had “kept me going & given me strength when I didn’t have any of my own”. He added: “My body & my mind need time.”

The remaining members, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne, have continued the anniversary world tour. It marks 25 years since the band first toured together.

The filing now sets out allegations concerning the operation and the health crisis that followed. Those allegations remain denied by Nick.

Read more: Westlife fans ‘so excited’ as Mark Feehily ‘back behind the microphone’

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