I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier reportedly faced an unusual disruption when a former crew member anchored his boat beneath equipment being used for a trial. The Sun reports that the incident came after an alleged pay dispute during filming in British Columbia.

Production staff were reportedly forced to sail out and negotiate with the former worker before the celebrity challenge could get underway.

The boat was allegedly positioned directly underneath cranes designed to plunge contestants into the Pacific Ocean off Canada. Its location reportedly meant the production team could not proceed with the planned set-piece.

There has also been a cast change involving Venezuela Fury and Noah Price, after Venezuela reportedly became ill. The 16-year-old had allegedly been vomiting but initially tried to carry on before deciding she could not continue. ITV medical staff assessed her before she returned to a hotel with Noah.

A source said Noah supported her decision, while other contestants in camp understood what had happened. Toni Laites and her friend Marielle are thought to have replaced the pair.

The show was halted (Credit: ITV)

How The Wild Frontier dispute was resolved

According to the source, production bosses understood that the former worker was on public property. The source described the situation as “all very embarrassing” for those running the production.

Staff “were forced to get a boat out to him”, the source claimed, before the two sides discussed a way forward. They added: “Fortunately, the dispute was settled so the schedule was not delayed.”

Filming was therefore able to resume following the intervention, with the unusual incident bringing a temporary halt to work around the cranes.

What contestants face on The Wild Frontier

The Wild Frontier is being filmed in British Columbia, with Ant and Dec hosting the new spin-off. The format sees celebrity pairs take on wilderness trials, including endurance tasks and large-scale outdoor challenges.

One reported trial is Dreaded Drop, an abseil designed to test contestants at height. Another, Bear Watch, features several overnight challenges intended to push the stars’ stamina.

The trial affected by the disruption was reportedly designed to plunge celebrities into the Pacific using cranes.

The new series is expected to air next year (Credit: ITV)

Who is taking part in The Wild Frontier

The reported cast features married couples, relatives, friends, performing partners and social media personalities. Rio and Kate Ferdinand appear alongside Louise Redknapp and Joe Nurding.

Christopher Dean and Karen Barber are another pairing, while Brian McFadden teams up with Keith Duffy. Paul Olima and Jeremy Lynch are also part of the reported line-up.

Production remains in Canada after the reported dispute was resolved without causing a delay to filming.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: Venezuela Fury shares health update after ‘quitting’ I’m A Celebrity spin-off

I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier is expected to air on ITV in 2027.

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