Josh Widdicombe has admitted the first live Strictly Come Dancing show feels “terrifying”, although he hopes that feeling sticks around.

Tonight, the comedian is facing the unpredictability of live television alongside fellow hosts Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

His Strictly hosting debut came during last weekend’s pre-recorded launch show. The new presenting trio prompted a mixed reaction, with some viewers taking issue with Josh’s approach to the show.

But plenty of Strictly fans were also happy to see the change.

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe are the new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe embraces the Strictly Come Dancing live pressure

Speaking ahead of the September 26 broadcast, Josh joked about the long list of things that could go wrong when Strictly goes live.

As reported by Digital Spy, Josh said: “What could possibly go wrong? Loads of things, but let’s not focus on them.”

He is expecting plenty of fun too, even if taking charge of the BBC dance competition still feels slightly surreal.

“I think it’s going to be really, really fun,” Josh said.

And rather than wanting those nerves to disappear, the presenter hopes they remain a part of the experience. He added: “Will it ever stop being terrifying? I hope not, because hosting something like this should be the best kind of terrifying.”

For Josh, then, the nerves are part of what makes the job exciting rather than something he needs to overcome.

The recorded launch gave the new hosts a chance to settle in, but there is no substitute for the pressure of a live broadcast.

Strictly trio prepares for the pressure of live television

Johannes Radebe is putting his faith in preparation as the presenting team moves from its recorded introduction to the live competition.

He plans to trust both himself and the team, particularly because live television leaves little room for mistakes.

Emma Willis has found her own way of managing the nerves. She was recently told that nervousness and excitement can feel much the same, depending on how someone responds to the emotion.

Emma believes a degree of nervousness can keep a presenter alert and reflects how much they care about the programme.

Josh expressed his fears for the first live show (Credit: BBC)

When Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show airs

Strictly Come Dancing’s switch to live television gives the new presenting team an especially important moment, particularly for viewers who have watched the show for years.

Josh, Emma and Johannes have taken over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. They left the series last year.

The former presenting duo had hosted the programme together for more than a decade.

Read more: Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals bruises from ‘risky’ routine with Chris Appleton for this weekend’s live show

The trio’s first recorded episode was met with broad approval from viewers.

The 2026 series got underway with its pre-recorded launch on September 19, but September 26 marks the real test as the first live show puts the hosts in front of the cameras in real time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday September 26 at 6.15pm

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