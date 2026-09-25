All the Strictly Come Dancing Week 1 dances and songs revealed ahead of this year’s first live show

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is about to get serious, with the show’s ballroom opening for the first live performances tomorrow night.

The BBC has now revealed every song and dance for the bumper first live show, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the 15 couples.

Last week, viewers were introduced to this year’s celebrities during the pre recorded launch show, including the full line up of stars.

Now there is nowhere to hide, as the celebrities and their professional partners prepare to perform their first routines in front of the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show is this weekend (Credit: BBC)

The BBC has released a first look at Saturday night’s spectacular, and there is plenty to look forward to as the competition finally gets underway.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026: First look at live show

The pressure will be on new presenting trio Emma Willis, Josh Widdicome and Johannes Radebe as they launch their first live Strictly show.

While last week’s episode introduced the celebrities, Saturday night is when the competition properly begins.

The professional dancers will open proceedings with a huge group routine, performed beneath a dazzling display of lights.

The number was filmed last month, with the female professionals wearing metallic silver outfits and the men dressed in tuxedos.

Emma, Josh and Johannes will also join Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke for the opening performance.

Then comes the moment Strictly fans have been waiting for.

All 15 couples will step onto the ballroom floor for the first time and perform their opening routines, giving the judges their first chance to assess this year’s celebrities.

The pros will open the show with a dazzling routine (Credit: BBC)

What are the Strictly Week 1 songs and dances?

There will be plenty of variety on the dance floor, with everything from samba and cha cha to tango, jive and paso doble.

The BBC has confirmed which routine each couple will perform, along with the song they will be dancing to.

They are:

Bethany & Nancy – Quickstep to Stop This Flame by Celeste

Dani & Nikita – Samba to Lush Life by Zara Larsson

Delta & Kai – Samba to Baianá by Barbatuques

Jaime & Carlos – Tango to I Feel Love by Donna Summer

Lacey & Vito – Cha Cha to How Will I Know by Whitney Houston

Melanie & Aljaž – Cha Cha to Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee

Dame Sarah & Julian – Quickstep to C’est Magnifique by Kay Starr

Tabby & Mark – Jive to Animal by KATSEYE

Cach & Maddie – Quickstep to I Just Might by Bruno Mars

Chris & Amy – Tango to No Roots by Alice Merton

Graeme & Lauren – Cha Cha to Hound Dog (Smokey Joe’s Café version)

John & Katya – Foxtrot to Ordinary by Alex Warren

Lawrence & Jowita – Paso Doble to Aperture by Harry Styles

Shaun & Alexis – Cha Cha to Lil Boo Thang by Paul Russell

Will & Dianne – Samba to Rock DJ by Robbie Williams

It is a bumper-length episode (Credit: BBC)

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on?

Saturday’s Strictly episode is set to be a marathon as every one of this year’s 15 couples takes to the dance floor.

With the entire line up performing, viewers can expect a much longer episode than usual.

The live show begins at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday September 26, 2026.

It will run for two hours and 30 minutes, taking viewers through to 8.45pm.

So settle in – it’s basically a movie night!

Read more: Strictly: It Takes Two’s new host Ellie Taylor reveals show has been ‘reborn’ with massive shake-up

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