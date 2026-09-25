Strictly star Angela Rippon lifts the lid on Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington controversy: ‘She was very distressed by the whole thing’

Angela Rippon has claimed Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 cast knew about tensions between Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice.

The broadcaster made the revelation on Vanessa Feltz’s YouTube show, At Home With Vanessa.

“I think we were all aware of the tension between the two of them. It’s no point saying that we weren’t because we all were.”

Angela also offered a stark view of Amanda’s state during the fallout.

“Amanda was very distressed by the whole thing.”

She said crew members were also upset by the outcome involving Amanda and Giovanni.

A BBC investigation into the complaints later upheld six complaints concerning verbal bullying and harassment. It did not uphold allegations of physical aggression.

Giovanni has consistently denied threatening or abusive behaviour.

Angela appeared on Vanessa’s new YouTube series (Credit: YouTube)

Angela Rippon voices concern over Strictly overhaul

Angela also used the appearance to voice concern about Strictly’s new era.

She said members of the public had repeatedly approached her about the scale of the changes. Their comments suggested many felt unsettled by several alterations happening together.

Despite her reservations, Angela believes the revamped format deserves an opportunity. She questioned the wider presenting plan surrounding Emma Willis’s role.

However, Angela accepted that only the finished programme would show whether the approach works.

Angela reflects on pressure inside Strictly

Angela understands the demands of Strictly after competing with Kai Widdrington in 2023. At 79, she became the programme’s oldest contestant.

Her partnership with Kai differed sharply from the experience she described between Amanda and Giovanni. Angela said she gained both a partner and a friend.

She believes most contestants leave with a similarly positive experience. Even so, Angela described Strictly as “a cauldron of tension, of passion, of all sorts of things”.

In her view, that pressure can create conflict, emotional lows and intense moments of happiness.

Angela then widened her argument beyond Amanda and Giovanni. She claimed some professionals had not always treated their celebrity partners particularly well.

She said the production company should handle any such concerns.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington were involved in a controversy surrounding the show (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice dispute explained

Amanda left Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered with Giovanni in 2023. She later complained about his rehearsal conduct, alleging bullying and harassment.

Details of a five-figure settlement from BBC Studios to Amanda emerged last month. The payment related to her claims about her experience on the programme.

Giovanni addressed the fallout in his memoir, Gio: Taking the Lead. He described severe emotional and physical consequences following the controversy.

Amanda disputed his version of events. She accused Giovanni of grossly mischaracterising what happened between them.

Angela’s intervention now adds the perspective of someone who competed alongside the pair. Her comments suggest their difficulties had become visible within the production.

Johannes Radebe’s new Strictly role questioned by Angela

Angela’s final concern focused on Johannes Radebe leaving the professional dancer line-up.

Strictly’s new presenting team features Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes. They replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in those duties.

Five dancers are also new to the professional roster.

Angela praised Johannes as a close friend and an excellent dancer. She suggested he could continue appearing in the professional group performances.

Those routines are recorded in advance, which Angela felt could make both responsibilities manageable.

Still, she wants viewers to give the reworked programme time to prove itself.

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