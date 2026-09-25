Emily Atack has shared a glimpse inside her low-key honeymoon in Port Isaac. The actress enjoyed cottage life with new husband Alistair Garner and their two-year-old son, Barney.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Emily described the Cornwall break as “restful” after weeks of wedding celebrations. The family relaxed in a rented cottage and explored the fishing village together.

The getaway followed Emily and Alistair’s second wedding in Spain, held before 197 friends and relatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

Emily Atack reveals simple honeymoon routine

“Found a gorgeous little cottage that Al couldn’t fully stand up in without whacking his head,” Emily wrote.

Their honeymoon schedule stayed refreshingly simple. They played Scrabble, cooked together and watched Disney films with Barney.

Emily said they “generally behaved like a couple who’d been married for about 40 years”.

The photos also showed her resting indoors and enjoying Port Isaac with her family. It was a sharp contrast with the larger celebration abroad.

Rather than another packed event, the newlyweds chose home comforts and quiet family time. Port Isaac is a small fishing village in Cornwall.

Their cottage’s low ceiling even became part of Emily’s affectionate account.

Emily Atack had two weddings (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Emily Atack and Alistair Garner’s family story

Emily and Alistair have known each other since childhood. His late father, Stephen, married Emily’s aunt, Jane Garner, during the early 1990s.

Now, the pair are beginning married life after two ceremonies and a quieter Cornish escape.

Their latest pictures keep the focus firmly on small family moments.

Emily enjoyed a relaxing honeymoon (Credit: Fred Duval)

Emily Atack’s two wedding ceremonies

The couple first married at a church ceremony in Berkshire. They later exchanged vows again in Mojacar, a whitewashed hilltop town in Spain.

MailOnline reported the second ceremony took place in a 16th-century church courtyard. The gathering brought together 197 friends and family members.

Emily and Alistair walked through rose petals after exchanging vows. They then led a champagne toast before joining guests for dinner.

Read more: Emily Atack reveals another stunning wedding look as she says ‘I can’t get over this dress’

The evening’s menu included cod risotto or mandarin sorbet as starter options. Guests later partied into the night.

Gushing on Instagram, Emily said: “I can’t even begin to explain how incredible the last week has been. I have so many thank yous to make. For now here’s a peek into our wedding, in our magical place – Mojacar.”

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