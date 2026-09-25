Add as preferred source on Google

Add as preferred source on Google

Venezuela Fury has shared sunny pictures with husband Noah Price after illness reportedly ended their TV stint.

The post came days after Venezuela Fury’s health update, which followed the couple’s early TV departure.

Venezuela told TikTok followers: “I’ve been dying of the cold.”

She added: “I have two cold sores on my mouth and I’ve never had them in my life.”

A source later told The Sun that Venezuela had become unwell during filming.

The source said: “She had been vomiting and it got worse as the hours went on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price left after 72 hours

Venezuela and Noah reportedly left the Canadian camp after 72 hours.

Reports said her condition worsened over several hours, although she tried to carry on.

The source told The Sun that Noah supported her and wanted her to feel well. They said everyone in camp and on the production understood the decision.

ITV medical staff reportedly checked Venezuela before she and Noah returned to a hotel.

Reports linked the couple to Dreaded Drop, an abseil, and the overnight Bear Watch mission.

After their reported Wild Frontier departure, The Sun named Toni Laites and Marielle as replacements.

Venezuela Fury’s Dior holiday pictures

In the photographs, Venezuela chose a coordinated pink-and-white Dior beach look.

Her outfit included a bikini, shorts and matching sunhat. Beside her, Noah, 19, wore a Versace shirt and shorts with sunglasses.

He wore his wedding ring on a gold necklace.

The newlyweds also posed for a selfie, while Venezuela captioned the post with a world emoji.

Venezuela and Noah got married in May (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Venezuela’s marriage to Noah Price

Venezuela and Noah married earlier this year on the Isle of Man in May. The marriage prompted online criticism because Venezuela was 16.

Manx law allows people aged 16 to marry with written parental or guardian consent.

England and Wales set the minimum marriage age at 18.

Venezuela later addressed critics by posting wedding photographs that showed the couple displaying their rings.

I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier filming details

Ant and Dec host I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier.

Crews are filming the spin-off in British Columbia, where celebrity pairs tackle wilderness trials.

The format keeps each celebrity duo together as they face the Canadian wilderness.

The reported line-up includes Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Louise Redknapp and Joe Nurding.

Christopher Dean and Karen Barber join Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Paul Olima and Jeremy Lynch.

Read more: Katie Price ‘already got a line-up of dates’ ready as she prepares to move on with 23-year-old ‘trophy boyfriend’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.