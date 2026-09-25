Dolly Parton’s sister Stella has insisted her grieving family remains intact amid reports of a feud.

In a Facebook message on Thursday, Stella urged readers to look carefully at claims circulating online.

Her intervention follows Bryan Seaver’s reported dismissal from Dolly’s security team and legal action involving the singer’s company.

Stella said the family was “still intact and moving forward” during a painful period of loss and confusion.

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella says family remains united

She said children and grandchildren were looking to older relatives for strength while everyone processed two recent deaths.

Stella also warned that media accounts did not fully reflect how relatives were handling the situation.

She said they were “living our lives one day at a time and being grateful for every blessing”. Stella also said that “all families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world having a human experience”.

The message arrived one day before a planned celebration marking a month since Dolly’s death.

Stella thanked fans for their outpouring of love and said that support had brought comfort. She also said relatives were mourning their brother Denver, who died less than a month before Dolly.

Her sister Freida Parton made a separate statement one day earlier. Freida denied any internal feud or fight over Dolly’s estate. She also stressed that the family loved Bryan.

Together, the sisters presented a united front while acknowledging a confusing and difficult period.

Dolly Parton left behind a huge fortune (Credit: imageSPACE/Media Punch/INSTARimages)

Legal dispute involving Bryan Seaver

Behind that public show of unity, a legal dispute reportedly remains unresolved.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dolly’s company, She’s Alive, LLC, obtained a temporary restraining order against Bryan and his security company, SAPS.

TMZ reported that the order requires Bryan and SAPS to stay 1,000 feet from specified company associates. It also bars them from interfering with She’s Alive’s business relationships.

A further court hearing is scheduled for October 7.

Danny Nozell, Dolly’s longtime manager, sought the order after alleging “threats and intimidation”.

The filing alleges Bryan invoked his military-contractor background, weapons access and capacity for violence. The allegations remain contested.

Bryan has rejected the claim that his messages amounted to threats. He said private exchanges with Danny were taken out of context during a period of grief.

“Nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by,” he told TMZ.

He described other messages as angry private talk between two grieving men.

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Bryan Seaver’s role before Dolly Parton’s death

Bryan had led security for his aunt for more than two decades. He also announced Dolly’s death on August 25.

The country star was 80 and had faced a brief battle with cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

After Bryan’s dismissal, replacement teams took over security at several Nashville properties connected to Dolly.

His team said it was dismayed by the change and questioned the motives behind it.

Bryan has maintained that he wants to protect Dolly’s family and follow her final wishes. That remains his stated position, rather than a finding within the legal case.

The dispute centres on alleged conduct around Dolly’s business interests after her death.

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