Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams has condemned a fake AI video which depicts her father discussing conspiracy theories.

The clip falsely presents Robin Williams speaking in what appears to be a private recording. In a social media statement, Zelda said the imitation was unconvincing and urged people not to circulate it.

She wrote that the footage was “clearly AI, and not even particularly convincing AI”. The filmmaker also challenged anyone familiar with his work to recognise the artificial voice.

She described the audio as “robotic and terrible”, rejecting claims from supposed fans who treated it as genuine.

Robin Williams died in 2014 (Credit: Lumeimages)

Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda tells AI video creator to let him rest

Her anger was also directed at the person who prompted the technology to produce the video. Zelda said human responsibility remained central, even when software generated the final result.

Her message to its maker was blunt: “Leave him out of your delusional [bleep] and let him rest.”

She then questioned why anyone needed a dead celebrity’s image to strengthen their claims. The filmmaker argued that recreating real people removes consent when they cannot freely choose to participate.

She said manipulating a person’s face, voice or body could deny their autonomy for somebody else’s entertainment.

She ended with her sharpest warning: “Just because he’s gone does not mean he’s now your puppet.” She also urged those responsible to show some shame.

Zelda Williams has challenged AI recreations before

This is not Zelda’s first public objection to synthetic versions of her father. In October 2025, she asked social media users to stop sending those videos directly to her.

She said the clips were neither comforting nor welcome. Zelda also insisted they did not reflect what Robin wanted.

During the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, Zelda said she had heard AI models recreate Robin’s voice. She said hearing those imitations had disturbed her personally.

In August, Zelda and her brothers, Zak and Cody, announced plans to turn Robin’s Instagram into an official archive. The family intended to share genuine photos, footage and memories while helping users identify artificial recreations.

Zelda hit out at the AI videos of her father (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Robin Williams’ legacy remains at centre of plea

Robin died in August 2014 after taking his own life, aged 63. His screen work included Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting, Jumanji, Aladdin and Dead Poets Society.

His familiar voice and image have since appeared repeatedly in unauthorised synthetic content.

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