Miley Cyrus details last conversation with godmother Dolly Parton as she reveals pre-planned gift she will still send her

Miley Cyrus has revealed her final conversation with Dolly Parton centred on her new album, Bass Persuades.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Miley explained that music framed their last exchange. She also shared an emotional promise linked to a long-running ritual between the pair.

“Dolly has been the first person that when I get a vinyl printed, that’s the first person I send it to since I’ve been making vinyls,” she said.

The Hannah Montana actress continued: “And this time around I’m going to send her a vinyl because I always do.”

She plans to continue that tradition after Dolly Parton’s death at 80 in August. The country star died following a brief battle with cancer.

Miley struggled to keep her composure while explaining why the final conversation now carried such weight. That discussion happened as she told Dolly about Bass Persuades, which was released today (Sept 18).

Miley revealed what her last conversation with Dolly was about (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton made their differences work

The pair shared a deep musical connection, despite approaching performance and image in different ways.

Miley said: “Because even though we are so different, that’s what made us so perfect for each other.”

She described Dolly’s famous hair, make-up and showmanship as only one part of her appeal. For Miley, the honesty beneath that presentation was what drew people towards her godmother.

That example also helped Miley make sense of her own years playing Hannah Montana. She said Dolly showed her that a public persona could exist without erasing the person underneath.

Miley compared her stage presentation with the quieter person who feeds her tortoise each morning. Her larger character remained genuine, she explained, because it still came from somewhere within her.

Dolly’s advice for Miley’s tearful performances

Dolly also challenged Miley over crying during emotional performances. After watching her on Letterman, she questioned why Miley became tearful while singing End of the World.

Miley linked those emotions to the song’s themes, including the fear of never seeing her mother again. Dolly’s answer was characteristically direct.

She told Miley: “Music is escapism. Let them cry. You need to get through it.”

Miley acknowledged the advice, although she felt those visible emotions were part of who she was. She added that Dolly accepted her on those terms.

The topic brought back their performances of I Will Always Love You. Miley recalled crying while singing it beside Dolly.

She connected those tears to older peers who helped create the path her generation now follows. Those figures could not always remain available when she needed direction, Miley said.

Dolly had been the person she called for answers. Reflecting on that history, Miley said: “Dolly was just always right about stuff.”

Dolly died following a battle with cancer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Miley Cyrus keeps sacred memories of Dolly Parton private

Following Dolly’s death, Miley shared a tribute which drew a firm line around their most personal memories. She said their sacred moments would remain private, away from the stage and glamour.

However, she revealed that one of their final conversations involved music and metamorphosis. Her latest interview identifies Bass Persuades as the record at the heart of that exchange.

Miley wrote: “I will always love her and want to make her proud.”

She also expressed grief for Dolly’s family, friends and everyone mourning the singer.

Dolly became Miley’s godmother through her friendship with Miley’s father. In a 2009 GMA interview, Dolly said she had known Miley since infancy.

She also took a guest role on Hannah Montana in 2006.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s savage two-word statement on why her marriage lasted 59 years

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