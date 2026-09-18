Myleene Klass, 48, unzipped as she rocks string bikini and tiny denim shorts

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Loose Women star Myleene Klass has showcased her toned abs in a bright red bikini during a Los Angeles work trip.

The 48-year-old shared the poolside pictures on Instagram on Thursday from her latest Skechers campaign shoot.

The new update arrives weeks after Myleene detailed a frightening breast lump scare and urged women to check themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myleene Klass MBE (@myleeneklass)

Myleene Klass reveals her Skechers campaign look in bikini

Her newest post struck a much lighter note. Myleene posed beside a pool in the red string bikini top.

Matching bottoms appeared beneath her unzipped denim shorts, while a white baseball cap kept the styling casual.

Grey headphones and white-and-pink Skechers shoes completed the campaign outfit.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, with one user writing: “Red is a good colour on you.”

“Vibes! You look absolutely incredible; love your style. Have a positive weekend ahead,” another person shared.

“Just beautifully stunning darling,” a third remarked.

“Absolutely stunning lady,” a fourth echoed.

Myleene recently had the all-clear following a cancer scare (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Myleene explains all-clear after two lumps

Writing on Instagram last month, she said: “Girls. A massive reminder to check yourselves.”

Myleene explained that she accidentally felt one lump while folding her arms at Wimbledon in June.

She then found a second. Further checks involving three cysts and three lymph nodes ended with Myleene receiving the all-clear.

The wait led her to rethink priorities and consider possible outcomes, she added.

Returning to normal after the result also brought an unexpected emotional adjustment.

Her children remained her first and final concern throughout the scare.

An ultrasound proved difficult because she had not undergone one since experiencing four miscarriages.

She encouraged followers to seek a second opinion and thanked a friend for helping her access care quickly.

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