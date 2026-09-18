Stacey Solomon has reportedly bought her new £2million Essex mansion as the property’s sole owner.

The Sun claims Joe Swash had no financial involvement, following a similar ownership arrangement at Pickle Cottage. The report arrives after numerous headlines suggesting the pair are having marriage problems, which Stacey has shut down.

The reported deal follows Stacey and Joe’s move from Pickle Cottage, a decision which surprised fans. Stacey had previously presented the much-loved property as their permanent family home.

A source told The Sun that Stacey’s previous sole ownership influenced the new arrangement. The source said the decision “made sense” because Stacey had also owned Pickle Cottage alone.

According to the claim, she paid more than £2million after securing a reduction from the official asking price. Stacey has not publicly confirmed the reported ownership details.

Stacey and Joe recently moved out of Pickle Cottage (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon takes on another major renovation

The red-brick property spans more than 8,000 square feet and sits within 30 acres of Essex countryside.

Stables, a coach house and a lake are among the features described. However, the mansion is far from move-in ready.

Builders’ vans have already been seen outside, while chicken coops have started appearing in the grounds.

During a tour of the new mansion, Stacey revealed a vast bedroom, sauna, walk-in wardrobe and en suite. The bathroom includes a circular bathtub with a Grecian look.

Other areas appeared cluttered and ready for refurbishment. Stacey said the property “does need a lot of love”, adding that she was excited to begin another renovation.

She explained that more land could support a bigger vegetable patch and provide room for animals needing space. The family also wanted to bring their horses and ponies back home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon’s finances come under spotlight

Attention has now turned to the TV presenter’s expanding business portfolio.

Companies House accounts for Key Map Entertainments Limited recorded net assets above £10.1million for the year to June 2025. That was up from around £7.3million in the previous reporting period.

The accounts also showed £1.6million in cash, while the company was owed £1.7million. Those corporate figures should not be read as Stacey’s personal cash balance.

She also formed Key Map Prop Limited in April and is listed as its sole director. Stacey holds a 25 per cent stake in Capello Limited, which trades as beauty business Rehab.

Her other income streams include television, brand partnerships, clothing, homeware and social media work.

She first found fame on The X Factor in 2009, finishing third. A year later, she won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Her television work later included Loose Women, Sort Your Life Out and Renovation Rescue.

What Stacey Solomon said about leaving Pickle Cottage

Pickle Cottage was bought for £1.3million in 2021 and later sold for more than £1million, according to the report. Stacey was its sole owner, The Sun’s source claimed.

It also carried considerable family meaning. The Essex property hosted Stacey and Joe’s 2022 marriage ceremony and was the birthplace of two of her children.

However, the ceremony has reportedly still not been formally registered. There is no evidence in the report linking that position to the purchase structure.

Stacey confirmed the move before the ownership claim emerged. She captioned a doorstep photo: “Home is wherever I’m with you… Pickle Project, Here We Go.”

Now, the family faces a much bigger transformation as work begins across the estate. For Stacey, that means another public renovation journey.

The sole-ownership claim, however, remains unconfirmed by Stacey.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

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