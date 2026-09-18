Strictly 2026 contestant Dame Sarah Storey’s long-term illness: ‘It was four years of hell’

Strictly 2026 contestant Dame Sarah Storey has revealed how overtraining led to chronic fatigue syndrome and “four years of hell with my health”.

Sarah shared details of her early-career health problems with The Guardian. She now joins the Strictly cast for a very different physical challenge.

The decorated Paralympian is excited about swapping elite sport for the BBC ballroom. However, her route to the dancefloor follows several difficult periods of illness and recovery.

Sarah is a contestant on Strictly this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sarah Storey describes the impact of overtraining

In 1996, Sarah moved to Leeds after the Atlanta Paralympics and sought a place at a local swimming club.

She revealed the head coach refused her entry because of her disability. Sarah was born without a functioning left hand.

The rejection left her coaching herself, which she said contributed to excessive training and serious health consequences.

“They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, although it led to me having to coach myself, overtraining and ending up with chronic fatigue syndrome and four years of hell with my health,” she explained.

She struggled with refuelling, sleep and finding a sustainable training balance. Despite the toll, Sarah said the experience deepened her empathy for other athletes.

Sarah Storey faced iron struggles after childbirth

Sarah later endured another prolonged health struggle after the birth of her second child.

On Morning Live, she said significant blood loss caused her haemoglobin level to fall sharply. It dropped from nearly 16, considered strong for an athlete, to below 10.

Sarah said: “I felt absolutely dreadful.”

Rebuilding her ferritin stores proved especially difficult, even after her iron and haemoglobin improved. She said she had not regained high ferritin stores, while questioning whether the change could be permanent.

Sarah described the extended effects as horrible because she felt unwell for such a long time.

Sarah has suffered various health problems (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly gives Sarah a fresh challenge

Sarah retired from international competitive sport this year at 48, ending a remarkable 35-year career.

She began swimming competitively at 14, then switched to cycling after a persistent ear infection in 2005. Across nine Games, Sarah collected 19 Paralympic gold medals and 30 medals overall.

This made her Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian. In her retirement statement, she credited her children with bringing renewed energy to her sporting career.

Strictly now offers an immediate next chapter.

Sarah told the BBC: “Embarking on a new challenge so soon after stepping down as an athlete is hugely exciting.”

Her daughter is a talented dancer, giving the show a strong family connection. Sarah hopes professional training will help her understand more about her daughter’s world.

The launch episode will reveal her professional partner on Saturday (September 19).

Sarah’s Dancing on Ice setback

Strictly follows an earlier television disappointment. Sarah withdrew from Dancing on Ice after an awkward training fall fractured her ankle.

Her left foot became trapped on the ice during the accident. She had been partnered with professional skater Sylvain Longchambon.

However, the injury ended her plans weeks before the competition began. Sarah then focused on strength and mobility work before returning to cycling.

She also said previous injuries, illnesses and two returns after childbirth had prepared her for another recovery.

Now retired from racing, she can finally start the ballroom challenge she has been awaiting.

Read more: Strictly 2026 contestant Will Best, 41, reveals he and fiancée are expecting their first child

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