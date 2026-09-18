EastEnders fans ‘work out’ why Lee and Nancy Carter are returning as Danny Hatchard teases ‘explosive’ scenes ahead

EastEnders fans have been trying to figure out exactly what will bring Lee and Nancy Carter back to Walford. But after the latest tease, many viewers think they may have cracked it.

Last month, it was confirmed that Maddy Hill and Danny Hatchard will reprise their roles as Nancy and Lee for a temporary return to EastEnders.

Nancy was last seen in 2022, while Lee left in 2020, although he has made a handful of brief appearances since. But with both siblings now heading back to Walford, fans are starting to fear their return could be linked to some serious heartbreak.

Danny has teased ‘explosive’ scenes (Credit: BBC)

Nancy and Lee set to return with ‘explosive’ scenes

Following the return announcement, Danny spoke to Digital Spy about what viewers can expect. Naturally, he had to keep the finer details under wraps, but he certainly teased that fans won’t be disappointed.

He explained: “It’s a very explosive return. It is my most exciting return yet. This is my fourth return, and I’ve got a lot to sink my teeth into. Let’s just say that.”

Lee and Nancy’s return comes ahead of their mum Linda Carter’s shock exit, with Kellie Bright leaving the soap.

It marks the end of an era for the Carter family, particularly after Danny Dyer left his role as Mick Carter.

Danny admitted he doesn’t yet know exactly how his return will tie into Linda’s exit, but he promised the storyline is “exciting and well worth watching”.

And now his comments have left fans wondering whether tragedy could actually be the reason Lee and Nancy return to Walford.

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ why

Mick Carter left EastEnders in 2022 when Danny Dyer departed the soap after nine years.

However, his exit has remained something of a mystery ever since. Mick dived off a cliff while trying to rescue Linda, but she managed to escape the water on her own.

Mick, meanwhile, was swept away by the current and presumed dead. Crucially, his body was never found.

For years, fans have held onto hope that Mick could one day walk back into The Queen Vic alive and well. But with Lee and Nancy now returning, and Linda also set to leave, viewers think Mick’s body could finally be discovered.

One fan penned on social media: “Lee and Nancy returning… Is this how you tell us you have found Mick’s body?! I can’t even. Please no, not Mick!”

Another pointed out an eerie similarity with their last return. They commented: “The fact Lee and Nancy last reunited in December 2024 for Linda’s special standalone episode. It was a glimpse into her future if she didn’t stop drinking and it included a funeral.

“Now, two years later, Lee and Nancy will reunite once more. This time surely it has to be for Mick Carter’s funeral…”

However, another fan isn’t willing to accept that Mick is dead and has come up with a very different theory.

They wrote: “Wild theory. Lee and Nancy return for Mick’s funeral. Then Mick turns up alive and all the Carters can ride off into the sunset.”

Whatever is in store for the Carter siblings, Danny’s comments certainly suggest their upcoming EastEnders stint will be anything but quiet.

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