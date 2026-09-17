Emmerdale detective interviewing Sarah has a surprising connection to serial killer Meena Jutla

Sarah faces some tough questions from the police in tonight’s Emmerdale. She’s quizzed about Dr Todd’s death by DS Ramsden alongside another detective.

And if that detective seems familiar, then it’s because he’s been in Emmerdale before.

In fact, he has a surprising connection to Dales serial killer Meena Jutla!

DC Price will be familiar to Emmerdale viewers (Credit: ITV)

Who is the detective questioning Sarah?

Detective Constable Price introduces himself right at the start of today’s episode.

Then he launches into a fierce interview, firing questions at Sarah about why she has changed her story – again.

He calls it a “perplexing web of lies and deceit”. And he does not stop after that!

Sarah keeps her calm, despite the grilling, though when she’s eventually released, she tells Mack it doesn’t look good for Charity.

Meanwhile, sharp-eyed Emmerdale fans might have recognised DC Price.

He’s played by actor and comedian Dean Smith.

Dean’s best known for playing Philip Ryan in Waterloo Road, and he’s also starred in Hollyoaks as corrupt cop DS Yates.

He was also in Coronation Street playing a counsellor called Andy who helped Paul Foreman open up about his abusive childhood.

Meena manipulated Beeker before her trial (Credit: ITV)

Meena’s guard in prison

And Dean’s been in Emmerdale before he played the detective interviewing Sarah, too.

He played Prison Officer Ian Beeker back in 2022.

In April 2022, serial killer Meena Jutla was being held in Skipdale Women’s Prison, waiting to go on trial for murder.

She’d killed Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker on screen, not to mention her former best friend Nadine.

She also tried to kill her sister Manpreet and later also confessed to finishing off their dad, too.

And held Dawn and Billy hostage at gun point on their wedding day.

She definitely deserves to be behind bars!

Risking everything for Meena

Back then, though, Meena was still waiting for her trial with Beeker keeping a careful eye on the prisoner.

However, kind-hearted Beeker took a bit of a shine to the pretty young killer. He risked his job to sneak her in some chocolate.

And he pandered to the murderer’s ego when he also sneaked in a newspaper with her photograph on the front page!

Sarah warned Mack that things don’t look good (Credit: ITV)

What will happen to Charity after Sarah has been quizzed by the detective?

While Beeker seemed to be easily manipulated it’s clear that Dean’s new Emmerdale alter ego – DC Price – is a tougher cookie.

He had no time for Sarah’s story and as Charity’s plea hearing approaches, it’s clear things are looking bleak.

What will happen next?