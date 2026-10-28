Emmerdale fans ‘solve’ Liam mystery as they predict sinister storyline twist

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have figured out what Liam Cavanagh is hiding after the doctor’s latest suspicious behaviour raised even more questions about his past.

Last week, Liam was acting strangely enough for Chas to suspect he was having an affair with Manpreet. However, the pair soon cleared things up, revealing that they had simply been attending murder mystery events together.

But Liam’s behaviour became suspicious once again towards the end of Tuesday night’s episode, when his past came up in conversation. Now, Emmerdale viewers are putting their detective skills to the test as they try to uncover the truth.

Liam has been hiding a secret (Credit: ITV)

Liam is definitely hiding something in Emmerdale

During the latest episode, Liam discovered that the murder mystery Chas had organised was actually a setup. She had arranged the whole thing to reveal that she had booked their wedding for January 29.

Although Liam appeared delighted by the news, something was clearly troubling him. Whenever anyone asked if he was okay, he insisted that nothing was wrong.

Things took a more intriguing turn when Liam spoke privately with Dave, the man Chas had hired to take part in the murder mystery game.

Dave asked Liam where he was from and realised they had lived relatively close to one another. He then admitted that Liam seemed familiar, but added that it was “not as a Cavanagh”.

Whenever Dave tried to establish whether they had met before, Liam abruptly shut down the conversation.

Very little has been revealed about Liam’s life before he arrived in Emmerdale, but this latest exchange suggests there could be something in his past he desperately wants to keep hidden.

And fans are now convinced they may have worked out what it is.

Dave recognised Liam (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced they have worked out the truth

Taking to Reddit and social media, viewers began discussing whether Liam’s mysterious past could be connected to his late wife, Lara.

One fan asked: “What do you think Liam is hiding? Something from his past is clearly coming back up. But I don’t know what. Maybe something to do with Lara?”

That theory prompted another viewer to suggest a much darker possibility. Could Lara’s death have been more complicated than viewers have been led to believe, with Liam potentially responsible for what happened?

The fan also wondered whether that could explain his fascination with murder mysteries.

They wrote: “I definitely think it could be to do with Lara. Maybe he loves murder mysteries because he was responsible for his wife’s death. Either that, or something to do with Leanna.”

Another viewer agreed that Liam’s late wife could be at the centre of the mystery, commenting: “Yes, this makes so much sense. Something sinister like accidentally killing his wife.”

However, one fan came up with an even more unexpected theory, suggesting Lara might not be dead at all.

They wrote: “I did also think there is a chance his wife is still alive? Maybe she’s been ‘missing’ and his love for mysteries has been because he is trying to solve it. Or he knows she is alive but there is a reason he’s keeping it from everyone.”

For now, Liam’s past remains a mystery, and none of the fan theories have been confirmed. But with Dave seemingly recognising him and Liam so determined to avoid discussing their possible connection, viewers are eager to discover what the doctor has been hiding.

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