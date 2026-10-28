Monty Don opens up about ‘difficult year’ following heartbreaking death ahead of Gardeners’ World departure

Monty Don has reflected on a challenging year in his garden as his Gardeners’ World farewell approaches.

The 71-year-old told Radio Times that summer heatwaves had made life difficult at Longmeadow, his home in Herefordshire.

His final episode will air on November 6, ending a 23-year run hosting the BBC gardening programme.

The departure follows a year in which Monty lost his dog Patti and underwent surgery he described as particularly painful.

However, his latest reflections also offered a brighter note about the garden he has shared with viewers for years.

Monty will be leaving Gardeners’ World (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Monty Don finds positives after difficult gardening year

Speaking to Radio Times, Monty discussed conditions at Longmeadow, where he has presented Gardeners’ World since 2011.

The summer heatwaves had brought challenges, but he stressed the importance of adjusting to what the weather brings.

“It’s been a difficult year, but gardeners learn, adapt and shift,” he reflected.

There was also one particular success among the difficulties, with Monty highlighting the figs in his garden.

“There have been silver linings, and figs are one of them,” he said.

Longmeadow has provided the setting for much of his presenting career, although he first hosted the programme at Berryfields.

Across those 23 years, Monty has presented around 700 programmes, sharing his enthusiasm for gardening with the audience.

In his departure announcement, he described that opportunity as a privilege. He also acknowledged viewers’ own passion and knowledge of the subject.

Monty plans to write more books (Credit: YouTube)

Monty Don’s plans after Gardeners’ World

Monty announced last month that the current series would be his last. Gardeners’ World is due to return in early 2027, following his November farewell.

He said the time had come for a change, rather than suggesting he would stop working altogether.

His plans include continuing to make programmes with the BBC, while also exploring other opportunities beyond his familiar presenting role.

Writing remains part of that future, too, alongside tending the garden that has become such a feature of the programme.

“There are more books to write, more programmes to make. And of course, I will still be gardening, dog by side, here at Longmeadow,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Sunday Times interview has raised the possibility of a small group of co-presenters taking over after Monty leaves.

That was floated as a possible approach, rather than presented as a confirmed new format for Gardeners’ World.

Read more: Gardeners’ World star Monty Don on moment he ‘knew’ cancer diagnosis was ‘serious’

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