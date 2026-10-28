Ryan Thomas celebrates 18th birthday with daughter Scarlett in wholesome family update: ‘A night we will never forget’

Ryan Thomas celebrated his daughter Scarlett’s 18th birthday with a surprise hidden inside her cake.

The actor shared the family party on Instagram on Wednesday (Oct 28), with Scarlett celebrating at Louis Restaurant in Manchester.

The pink BuzzBall-themed cake was decorated with Polaroid pictures of Scarlett, as well as sparkling details. When she pulled out one of the photographs, £20 notes emerged from inside the cake.

Ryan captioned his Instagram post: “Happy 18th Angel a night we will never forget.”

Scarlett’s own birthday post included the date October 26, 2026, alongside pictures from the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

Scarlett Thomas celebrates with family in Manchester

At Louis Restaurant, Scarlett celebrated with her family over champagne.

For the occasion, she wore a black lace bodysuit with a black skirt and heels. She posed alongside Lucy Mecklenburgh, who opted for a black and grey checked blouse.

Ryan’s brothers Adam and Scott Thomas also joined the gathering at the Italian-American restaurant.

Photographs showed Scarlett with Adam and his wife Caroline, while she also posed with her grandmother Gail.

Scarlett is pursuing a music career (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ryan Thomas praises Scarlett’s music plans

That milestone comes as Scarlett launches her music career, with her dad recently discussing her first single.

Speaking on The Thomas Brothers podcast with Adam and Scott, Ryan revealed she was releasing Onesie on Spotify and Apple.

He also described how she had made her own music video using her phone, rather than a large production team.

Ryan said: “She’s produced, directed it, brought her friends in, you know, picked out the locations, you know.”

He helped organise a car so she could travel between filming locations around Manchester. Scarlett then edited the footage herself.

Ryan also praised her commitment, explaining that she was working to deadlines and developing her own vision. Adam highlighted that Scarlett had already staged her own concert at 17, while praising her creative input.

Earlier this year, Scarlett revealed she had not sat her GCSEs as she pursued her music career. She congratulated pupils receiving their results in a social media post.

Her mum is Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien, and Scarlett made her TV debut in Waterloo Road in 2023.

Read more: ‘You are so blessed!’ Ryan Thomas supported as he shares ‘beautiful’ family update

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!