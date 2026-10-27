Louis Walsh launches fresh attack on Ronan Keating following fallout: ‘He’s never going to have another hit’

Louis Walsh has reignited his feud with Ronan Keating, claiming the singer will never score another hit.

Speaking on The Big Interview, the former Boyzone manager delivered a bleak verdict on his former protégé’s pop career.

The latest chapter in Louis and Ronan’s feud follows the singer’s own criticism of their working relationship.

Louis said: “He’s never going to have another hit. I’m happy.”

Louis insists Ronan will not have another hit (Credit: Facebook)

Ronan Keating previously questioned Louis Walsh’s management

Ronan aired his frustrations in last year’s Sky documentary Boyzone: No Matter What, before this latest interview.

He claimed Louis’s move into television had taken time away from managing his music career.

Ronan said: “Things started falling into place and you realise, Louis is not a great manager. I gave him multiple opportunities to fix things.”

The singer also accused Louis of making poor choices for his solo career.

He has previously claimed his former manager became vindictive after their split and tried to damage his career.

Their professional partnership stretched from Boyzone into Ronan’s solo years. When the singer stepped away from the band in 1999, Louis continued managing him.

That period produced hits including When You Say Nothing At All and Life is a Rollercoaster.

Boyzone’s success included six UK number one singles and four chart-topping albums.

Ronan’s attitude changed, according to Louis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis Walsh claims credit for Ronan Keating’s hits

During the new interview, Louis put himself at the centre of Boyzone’s success, saying he selected their songs.

He described Ronan as good to work with initially, but claimed the singer’s attitude later changed.

Louis also compared Ronan to a karaoke performer while questioning his prospects of further chart success.

He said: “I was picking all the songs – he hasn’t had a hit since. He hasn’t!”

Louis claimed Ronan was now relying on older songs and no longer had a record deal.

Those remarks came despite Ronan’s return to Boyzone, with the band now operating as a four-piece. The group are also touring stadiums this year.

Louis did acknowledge happier memories of their partnership, although he compared the split to a difficult divorce. He insisted he had moved on from their falling-out.

Despite dismissing Ronan’s chances of another pop hit, Louis said the singer would continue finding work. He suggested DJ work, acting and dancing as possible avenues.

Read more: Ronan Keating stuns followers as he goes naked to promote tour: ‘I was not prepared for this!’

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