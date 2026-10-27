Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left the UK with their children to spend time with close friends amid the allegations surrounding her father Thomas.

Hello! reported the overseas trip on Monday, October 26, without identifying the family’s destination.

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, is reportedly under investigation over alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegations in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“She’s just really, really upset,” a friend told Hello! about Meghan.

According to the friend, Meghan had already decided to stop following media coverage before the latest allegations emerged. The friend said she had made that decision for her mental health.

However, messages of sympathy from friends in Britain and elsewhere had made switching off difficult, the friend claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly travelled overseas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle says she received assurances over the allegations

Meghan addressed the allegations surrounding her father in her statement on October 23.

She said a letter containing allegations against her father had been sent to the Metropolitan Police in 2018. Royalty and Specialist Protection also received the letter, which was subsequently shared with her, she said.

Scotland Yard confirmed at the weekend that the letter was received by the Metropolitan Police in 2019. In response to this development, a spokesman for the duchess said “any discrepancy of a few months” was “an understandable consequence of that passage of time”.

In her original statement, Meghan said she had been assured the allegations were being investigated.

She explained that keeping her father away from her children had been a decision intended to protect them.

Meghan added: “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”

Her statement also expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed and called for their protection. She said she hoped justice would be served.

She concluded: “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

Thomas Markle has denied the allegations against him (Credit: YouTube / 60 Minutes)

Thomas Markle Sr rejects his son’s allegations

Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan’s half-brother, told The Sun he had found alleged child sexual abuse material at his father’s former Philippines home.

He claimed it was stored in boxes and said he had reported his father. Thomas Jr said he would not speak to his father again, unless called to give evidence against him.

Read more: Meghan Markle announces Junior MasterChef Australia role amid ‘distressing’ allegations against her father Thomas

Thomas Sr, 82, currently lives in a nursing home in Florida, according to reports.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on October 23, he rejected his son’s account. He said: “I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Meanwhile, he added: “It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

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