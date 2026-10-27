DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy is reportedly set to keep his place on the show’s live tour.

A source told The U.S. Sun his involvement depends on the rest of the season going smoothly.

The update follows his one-week suspension over a post about Carrie Ann Inaba. The report says fans had feared the controversy could also cost him his tour place.

However, the source said: “He isn’t going anywhere and will not be pulled over his Carrie Ann comment.”

There is also an update on his television return. The U.S. Sun reports that his suspension has been lifted ahead of the Halloween-themed episode on October 27.

Val was suspended last week (Credit: praisedoak/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension followed Carrie Ann Inaba row

The controversy began after Carrie Ann criticised a samba by Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr.

During the October 13 episode, the judge consulted the rule book while explaining her objection to a lift.

Jenna appeared confused because background dancers had performed the lift, rather than the competing couple.

Val subsequently posted on TikTok: “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.”

The remark appeared to reference Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The U.S. Sun reported that Carrie Ann felt threatened and raised concerns with programme officials, prompting an investigation.

Val later apologised publicly, acknowledging poor judgement. He received a one-week suspension, leaving celebrity partner Jenna Dewan needing a replacement professional.

Alan Bersten stepped in to partner her for Dedication Night.

Val and Jenna are expected to be on the tour (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Dancing With The Stars tour dates and line-up

Beyond the weekly competition, Val and Jenna Johnson are expected to feature prominently in the upcoming tour’s promotion.

The source told The U.S. Sun: “A lot of the promo and photography for the tour is centred around Val and Jenna.”

The source also described the married professionals as a major attraction for fans attending the live shows.

The 2027 tour begins on January 21 in Manchester, New Hampshire. It will travel across the US and Canada before finishing in Duluth, Georgia, on April 11.

Alongside Val and Jenna, the announced line-up includes Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold and Britt Stewart. Hailey Bills, Ezra Sosa and Adele Zaikman are also listed.

Emma Slater will return as co-host, while Sharna Burgess is scheduled for selected dates in February and March.

The production will feature group performances and ballroom routines, taking the television competition’s choreography onto theatre and arena stages.

The line-up and schedule remain subject to change, with further celebrity appearances potentially announced separately.

ED! has contacted Val’s representatives and the DWTS Tour for comment

Read more: Dancing With The Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro hits back at former star’s claims the show is ‘rigged’

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