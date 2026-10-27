Donald Trump slams ‘stupid’ Barack Obama for leaving White House ‘dirty’ and ‘broken’

Donald Trump has hit back at Barack Obama’s White House criticism, claiming his predecessor left the building needing repairs.

The US president defended his renovation work at a Michigan rally on Monday night, RadarOnline reports.

Barack criticised the gold decorations during a campaign appearance for Democrats in Ohio on Saturday. He joked that the White House was “looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory”.

He also mocked a ballroom project and changes to the Rose Garden. A helicopter pad on the South Lawn was another target of his criticism.

Barack also suggested Trump’s enthusiasm for building projects belonged on HGTV.

Trump has lashed out at the former president (Credit: Shutterstock)

Donald Trump attacks Barack Obama over White House criticism

Trump had already taken aim at Barack before Monday night’s rally. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, he questioned the former president’s intelligence and record in office.

“Only a stupid person would run the country like that,” he said, criticising Barack’s record in office.

He alleged that Barack had failed to notice dirt, walls needing cleaning and damaged ornaments at the White House. Trump claimed some walls had not been cleaned for years.

Obama came under fire (Credit: Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump defends his White House renovation work

By the time he addressed the Michigan crowd, Trump was defending both his renovations and the restaurant chain. He alleged the White House had been “filthy, dirty and broken”, citing cracked windows and damaged exterior features.

Trump also recalled visiting the building around 20 years earlier and feeling surprised by its condition. He insisted his work had improved the property, describing it as more beautiful than before.

He rejected suggestions that renovations took up all his time. Instead, he said he spotted problems while walking back from the Oval Office and asked staff to fix them.

Trump praised the people carrying out the work, arguing that they were skilled at making those repairs. His rally speech also included a claim that he kept his construction projects attractive and inexpensive.

Trump argued that maintaining the White House mattered because the building represented America.

He also defended the Cheesecake Factory as a successful business and accused Barack of disliking successful companies.

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