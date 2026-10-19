Donald Trump reveals King Charles’ private request as he reveals they made ‘compromise’

Donald Trump has revealed that King Charles asked whether he could accommodate 293 guests at the White House.

The president recounted the exchange during a Rose Garden event, where he was signing an executive order on women’s health.

Donald said an arrangement had been reached over the numbers, before returning to his plans for a new ballroom.

“So we made a little compromise, but we’re gonna have no problem very shortly. We’re gonna have the kind of room we want.”

Trump has revealed a request from the king (Credit: Matt Kaminsky/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump shares King Charles’ guest request

Describing the conversation, Donald said: “Then we had King Charles come in. Likewise, he said, ‘Would it be possible to have 293 people? We have them from the UK, all over the United States. They want to fly in.'”

The president used the royal request to illustrate the challenge of hosting large gatherings within the existing White House facilities.

He also recalled his own reaction to the proposed numbers: “I said, ‘Well, it’s gonna be a little… It’s about three times more than the room holds. That means I would get none.'”

Donald Trump’s $250million White House ballroom plans

According to the White House, the planned ballroom will cover around 90,000 square feet and accommodate 650 guests.

That would more than triple the East Room’s 200-person capacity.

Charles has made a request (Credit: Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Building work began last year, with the ballroom replacing the East Wing as part of an expansion of the site.

The project is expected to cost around $250million (£187million), funded by Donald and other private donors, the White House says.

Officials say major events involving world leaders have previously required temporary structures because there is no sufficiently large permanent venue.

Melania Trump joins women’s health event

First Lady Melania Trump was also present for the Rose Garden signing.

After discussing the ballroom, Donald thanked her and praised her work supporting children and families.

He said she would now direct her efforts towards improving the health and wellbeing of women and girls across America.

The executive order will establish a new White House taskforce on women’s health.

It will also create a dedicated department within the National Institutes of Health focusing on the issue.

Read more: King Charles ‘saddened’ as he speaks out after fire at Canadian military base in new statement

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.