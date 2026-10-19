King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent condolences in a new statement after four service members died in a Canadian military base fire.

According to reports, 39 people were taken to hospital, with 19 in a critical condition.

Those who died were Sergeant Morgan Wong, Private Shaun Farrell, Private Aidan Goulding, and Private Hayden Lykkemark.

King Charles shared a personal statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles and Queen Camilla send sympathy in statement after Canada fire

In the statement, King Charles said he and Queen Camilla were “greatly shocked and saddened” by Saturday’s tragedy in Alberta.

They offered their “deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences” to the families and loved ones of those who died. The message also extended support to those injured or otherwise affected.

The couple praised military and civilian emergency services for their courage and dedication during the response. They also paid tribute to healthcare workers and “all those who have responded with such courage and dedication in the most challenging circumstances”.

Charles closed with thoughts and prayers for Alberta’s people, Canadian Armed Forces personnel and their families. He signed the joint message Charles R.

Charles is Canada’s head of state. He took that position following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

He travelled to Ottawa for a two-day visit in May 2025, his 20th Canadian visit across five decades.

During that trip, he delivered the speech opening Canada’s 45th Parliament.

King Charles said that he and Queen Camilla are “saddened” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Canadian military base fire leaves four dead

The fire broke out at 4pm on Saturday at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright during a military exercise.

Strong winds in the area helped the flames spread quickly.

Wainwright is one of Canada’s busiest military training bases. Soldiers train there for combat operations alongside personnel from across the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the nation on Sunday. He called it “one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime”.

Rescue teams have contained the fire and remain at the scene to prevent further flare-ups.

King Charles speaks out on matters around the world

Earlier this year, the king spoke out following another tragedy from around the world.

On January 18, at least 40 people were killed and hundreds injured in a high-speed train crash in Andalusia, southern Spain. The train carried about 300 Madrid-bound passengers. It derailed and collided with an oncoming train.

Read more: King Charles’ nightly habit that Queen Camilla finds ‘off-putting’ as she shares rare glimpse into their private life

In a personal message, the king said: “We offer our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of their loved ones and our special thoughts remain with those who have been terribly injured in this dreadful accident.”

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