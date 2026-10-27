Dancing With The Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro hits back at former star’s claims the show is ‘rigged’

Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro has rejected claims that the competition is rigged.

Writing on social media, he defended the programme after former contestant Alexa PenaVega discussed producers’ influence on her LexLos podcast.

The disagreement centres on how much control producers have, rather than simply whether public votes and judges’ scores matter.

It comes with ten couples still competing for the Mirrorball Trophy, following a week without an elimination.

Alfonso has hit back (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Alfonso Ribeiro defends Dancing With the Stars

Alfonso’s defence centred on the logic of keeping popular celebrities on air. He argued that retaining those contestants made sense for the programme, dismissing the suggestion that the competition was fixed.

Taking to the comment section of the video, he said: “No chance. We want everyone who’s popular to stay on. It’s basic logic.”

The podcast’s account replied, saying: “The clip picks up mid story and then goes back to the top. Watch the whole clip and episode. I’m telling a story about sweet Hayes.”

The presenter also has experience of competing for the trophy, having won season 19 before taking on his hosting role.

He now shares presenting duties with Julianne Hough. The competition is currently in its 35th season, airing on ABC and Disney+.

Alexa spoke out in a new TikTok (Credit: SplashNews)

Alexa PenaVega recalls Dancing With the Stars voting concerns

On LexLos, Alexa looked back at a conversation from season 21, when she and Hayes Grier were contestants.

She recalled Hayes questioning the fairness of the voting system despite having a large online following.

“I just remember all of us being in the bottom and he’s like, ‘Man, I think this show’s rigged. I have more votes than anybody’,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘I know you have more votes than anybody here because of the millions and millions of followers, 100 percent. It is so easy for them to send in a little text [to vote].'”

Alexa didn’t say whether she agreed with Hayes’ comments. “This is what I always tell people. I think the votes matter, I do,” she explained. “But the show’s also produced.”

Read more: Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough pays heartbreaking tribute following sad family loss

Dancing With The Stars continues tonight (Tuesday, October 27) from 8pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

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