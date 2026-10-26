Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough pays heartbreaking tribute following sad family loss

Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough has paid tribute to his dog Romie after announcing the much-loved pet’s death at 14.

The star shared the news on Instagram on October 25, reflecting on their years together.

His post drew messages from family, fellow dancers, and fans, who offered comfort as he described life without Romie.

Several followers acknowledged how painful losing a pet can be, while others sent love and prayers to Derek’s family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

Derek Hough’s Dancing With The Stars’ family offer support

Derek’s sister Julianne Hough was among those leaving a message beneath his tribute.

“Wrapping you in love,” she wrote.

Professional dancer Pasha Pashkov also offered his condolences.

Jenna Dewan, The Rookie actress and a contestant on DWTS season 35, told Derek she recognised the pain.

She sent love to the family and described Romie as a spirit who would remain with them.

Fans echoed that support, with one reflecting on the lasting mark pets leave on people’s lives.

Derek Hough remembers Romie’s constant companionship

In his tribute, Derek looked back to a time when he was still finding his way in life.

“Romie came into my life when I was just trying to figure life out, it was just me and him. And for a long time, he was my constant. He saw me at my worst and at my best. He loved me through it all and somehow gave me purpose when I couldn’t find it myself,” he wrote.

Derek was supported by his followers (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

“And for a long time, he was my constant. He saw me at my worst and at my best. He loved me through it all and somehow gave me purpose when I couldn’t find it myself.”

Romie had been alongside him through major changes, including falling in love and becoming a husband.

He said: “He watched me grow up, fall in love, become a husband. And when he started to get tired, I asked him to hold on so he could meet his little sister, and he kept his promise. He held on.”

He said Romie had held on, describing it as a promise kept. The absence was now being felt in familiar, everyday moments. Derek described waking up without Romie and still looking towards the bushes where his dog would usually appear.

He wrote about waiting and hoping, despite knowing Romie would not come round that bend again. Alongside that grief, Derek expressed gratitude for everything his companion had given him.

Derek said: “But thank you, my boy, for choosing us, for carrying me, for giving me so much. There’s an ache that feels unbearable. But it’s also proof that love lived here fully. And you always will.”

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