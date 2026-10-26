The sister of Matthew Perry, Mia Perry Bowick, has revealed she still talks to him, nearly three years after his death.

Speaking on TODAY, Mia held back tears as she remembered the brother she relied on for advice. She appeared alongside director Mary Robertson ahead of Netflix’s The One About Matthew Perry.

She said: “He always had the best, loving advice and I do still talk to him.”

Mia said Matthew remained a constant presence in the family’s lives. But she spoke about what she misses most: “I miss being able to hug him after our conversation.”

She also recalled the everyday conversations they shared.

“He was my main confidant in talking just about life stuff, you know, he was my big brother,” she said.

Mia did an interview about Matthew (Credit: TODAY / YouTube)

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars chose not to appear, says his sister

While Mia contributes to the documentary, Matthew’s five main Friends co-stars will not feature.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were all invited to participate.

Mary told Page Six that the actors had declined.

“I think everyone grieves in their own way,” she said. “And I understand why someone might feel that this isn’t the moment to talk.”

Matthew died in 2023 (Credit: Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Matthew Perry’s family reflects on addiction and loss

During her TODAY appearance, Mia also discussed how her family’s understanding of Matthew’s addiction changed over time. She explained that learning more about his experiences helped them focus on supporting him rather than trying to take control.

Matthew had written openly about alcohol and drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

The book covered repeated attempts at treatment and recovery, including during his years playing Chandler Bing on Friends.

Matthew died on October 28, 2023, aged 54, after being found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home. His death was ruled accidental, with the acute effects of ketamine identified as the primary cause. Drowning and coronary artery disease were listed as contributing factors.

When The One About Matthew Perry arrives on Netflix

The three-part series is due on Netflix on October 27, one day before the third anniversary of Matthew’s death. It brings together unseen photographs, family material and interviews to explore his life beyond his public image.

Matthew’s lifelong best friends Roger Castillo and David Pressman are among those taking part. Both are speaking publicly about him on camera for the first time. The series also features former co-stars and an ex-girlfriend.

Read more: Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars gathered around his coffin ‘crying’ as emotional funeral details revealed

The One About Matthew Perry drops on Netflix on Tuesday, October 27.

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