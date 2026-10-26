DIY SOS fans rally behind petition to prevent show from being axed: ‘I cannot believe the BBC is even thinking of taking it off’

DIY SOS fans have thrown their support behind a petition to save the BBC show, which has now attracted more than 40,000 signatures.

The Change.org campaign has passed 41,000 supporters as the broadcaster prepares to put the long-running programme on hold in 2027.

The petition comes after the decision to rest DIY SOS sparked concern among viewers. Many of them have praised its work helping families through difficult times.

DIY SOS has been paused by the BBC (Credit: BBC)

DIY SOS fans launch petition to save BBC show

The person behind the petition says they contributed to the programme in 2025 and has highlighted the difference its community-led projects make to people’s lives.

The appeal focuses on the families whose homes are transformed with the help of volunteers donating their time, skills and resources.

It states: “We urge the BBC to reconsider any plans to cancel this essential programme.”

The organiser argues that DIY SOS is about far more than television entertainment. They mentioned the compassion shown throughout the series and the fresh start it gives households facing hardship.

They are calling on the BBC to protect both the stories told on the programme and the practical support it provides.

More than 400 people have also left comments on the petition page, with one supporter writing: “This is such a feel good programme, it does a lot for people who are actually in need.”

Another said: “DIY SOS is one of the most heart-wrenching programmes on TV. I cannot believe the BBC is even thinking of taking it off. They have taken other greats off, but this is a step too far.”

A third added: “Please do not stop making this show, it has helped so many families and people over the years.”

Why the BBC is resting DIY SOS in 2027

DIY SOS first aired in 1999 and has spent 27 years bringing together tradespeople and volunteers to carry out major home transformations.

Over the years, the programme has supported families dealing with serious illness, disability, bereavement and devastating building disasters.

However, the BBC has confirmed that financial pressures mean the show will be rested once its current series finishes.

The broadcaster has stressed that DIY SOS has not been permanently cancelled, with a new spin-off from producers South Shore set to take its place.

Titled DIY SOS Rebuilt My Life, the series will return to families and projects featured in previous episodes rather than document new home transformations.

The BBC said it would “expand the brand on the BBC in a more cost-effective way next year.”

The annual DIY SOS Children In Need special is also being rested. The episode traditionally centres on a major charitable project designed to support young people.

The changes come as the corporation looks to make £500 million in savings over the next three years.

Host Nick has since spoken out about the show’s pause (Credit: YouTube)

Nick Knowles speaks out over DIY SOS pause

Presenter Nick Knowles has shared his disappointment that the show will not be filmed next year in the familiar format audiences have come to love.

At the same time, he acknowledged the financial pressures facing the BBC and the difficult choices it has had to make.

Nick believes the people at the heart of the programme are what make it so special.

He said: “It really is the best of Britain and we need to see more of it on telly.”

The presenter also thanked the families who have taken part, the volunteers, the production team and the viewers who have supported the programme throughout its run.

He has also encouraged people who have never watched DIY SOS to give it a chance.

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