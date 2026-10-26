TV presenter Gethin Jones has admitted that his friendship with terminally ill Craig Maxwell has changed his outlook on life.

While speaking to Wales Online, the BBC presenter became emotional as he discussed Craig’s illness and determination to keep fundraising.

“It’s definitely changed my reflections on life. Like, I just don’t feel like I have anything to complain about. You know? Sometimes I feel quite guilty,” he said.

Gethin was emotional talking about his friend (Credit: BBC)

Gethin Jones to host Craig Maxwell fundraising gala

Gethin is preparing to host a fundraising gala on October 29. The event aims to take Craig’s fundraising total beyond £2 million, from approximately £1.7 million.

Craig, the Welsh Rugby Union’s former commercial director, has raised the money for Velindre Cancer Care.

He was diagnosed at 40 with stage four cancer. His bone and lung cancer is terminal and inoperable.

Over the past four years, Craig has continued fundraising following that diagnosis. The aim is to improve cancer diagnostic procedures and, in turn, patients’ prospects of survival.

Gethin has already supported those efforts beyond the upcoming gala. Two years ago, he joined Craig on a 780-mile charity walk.

Gethin is preparing to host a fundraising gala for his friend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gethin shares his friend’s impact

Gethin said Craig’s approach had encouraged him to appreciate each day, rather than focus solely on future responsibilities.

He described sometimes feeling guilty about enjoying life, with work and longer-term worries often occupying his thoughts. He also acknowledged that everyone sees life through their own perspective.

Gethin spoke about the pressure to keep working and thinking ahead, including questions about pensions and the future.

His friendship with Craig had helped him reconsider that balance. That included trying to embrace challenges at work, doing his best and then leaving those pressures behind.

For Gethin, Craig’s determination remained apparent even while he was struggling in hospital. He said Craig had messaged him that morning about what he wanted included at the gala.

“He just never gives in. He’s always positive,” he said.

Yet Gethin also struggled when considering how to describe everything Craig has achieved. He hesitated over the word legacy while discussing his friend’s fundraising.

“I don’t like the thought of that word, it sounds final,” he added.

The presenter cut himself off as he became choked up.

Read more: Emotional Gethin Jones’ sadness over Morning Live exit: ‘Off for a brilliant new adventure’

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