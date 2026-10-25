Strictly star Dianne Buswell admits she wants another baby with Joe Sugg after welcoming Bowden earlier this year

Dianne Buswell has revealed she wants another baby with Joe Sugg, seven months after welcoming their son.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared her latest family thoughts during a TikTok update about dance partner Will Best.

Dianne and Joe welcomed their son Bowden in March. The little boy is also known as Bowie.

One follower admitted feeling much the same when meeting babies, despite not having a child themselves.

They wrote: “I don’t even have a baby, but every one I meet I’m like I need one.”

Others sent their love, while another praised Dianne and Will’s Strictly partnership.

Joe and Dianne welcomed their son earlier this month (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Dianne Buswell shares hopes for another baby with Joe Sugg

It was meeting Will’s newborn son, Sonny, that prompted Dianne to bring up another baby with Joe.

She told her TikTok followers:

“I have to say soon as I saw him I went home and said to Joe I want another one.”

Dianne also described Sonny as gorgeous when sharing news of their meeting.

Will and his fiancée Tobi Rose welcomed their first child earlier this month.

Announcing the birth on Instagram, Will paid tribute to Tobi and expressed his love for her.

He also acknowledged that they were tired new parents, while stressing how lucky they felt.

Will is combining his first weeks of fatherhood with two major television commitments. Alongside his Strictly performances each Saturday, he is also hosting Big Brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Dianne on motherhood and her Strictly return

Dianne, 37, has also spoken candidly about the difficult recovery following her son’s birth.

Speaking on the Oxydise podcast, she recalled struggling to move after undergoing a procedure. She described bursting into tears during her recovery.

“The pain of having to sit up and trying to manoeuvre myself out of bed was just unbearable.”

Motherhood has also changed her experience behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

She recently explained that becoming a parent had helped her feel closer to some of the returning professional dancers.

Dianne previously won the 2024 series alongside comedian Chris McCausland.

She has now returned to the ballroom after giving birth, partnering fellow new parent Will in the BBC competition.

Read more: Strictly host Emma Willis forced to correct Lacey Turner scoring blunder live on air

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