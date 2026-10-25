Strictly Come Dancing 2026 host Emma Willis was forced to apologise live on air after a scoring blunder saw Lacey Turner appear to receive an extra point.

The presenter stepped in to clear up the confusion, confirming that the EastEnders actress and her professional partner Vito Coppola had scored 28 points for their latest performance.

Lacey’s Tango to Blondie’s Atomic earned a six from head judge Shirley Ballas, despite the on-screen graphic showing a seven. The 38-year-old actress is best known for playing Stacey Slater in EastEnders.

The host addressed the mistake towards the end of the show (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis explains Strictly score correction

Emma addressed the mistake before the final leaderboard was revealed, apologising to viewers after the incorrect graphic caused confusion over Lacey and Vito’s score.

She explained: “Shirley scored a six, but the graphic said seven. So we can confirm Shirley did in fact score a six, so the correct total score is 28.”

The presenter made it clear that the error was with the on-screen graphic, rather than a change to Shirley’s original score.

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on X, with some joking that the production team had tried to overrule Shirley’s lower mark.

“Shirley giving Lacey a 6 and a 7 showing on screen. They must have thought she was talking nonsense,” one fan said.

“Criminal that Shirley scored a 6 for Lacey Even the graphics tried to overrule it,” another wrote.

Lacey and Vito scored 28 (Credit: BBC)

Delta Goodrem and Tabby Stoecker earn Strictly’s first tens

Elsewhere in the ballroom, Strictly Come Dancing reached a major scoring milestone as the first tens of the series were handed out during a dramatic night of performances.

Delta Goodrem received the first maximum mark from Anton Du Beke for her rumba with Kai Widdrington, performed to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.

The routine marked Delta’s return to the competition after she missed the previous show due to a fractured rib.

Craig Revel Horwood awarded the pair seven points, while Motsi Mabuse gave them nine and Shirley scored eight. The marks left Delta and Kai with 34 points overall.

However, Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita went one better, scoring 37 points for their Couple’s Choice routine to Olivia Rodrigo’s Stupid Song.

Motsi and Anton both awarded the pair tens, sending them straight to the top of the leaderboard and leaving them three points ahead of Delta and Kai.

Meanwhile, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Alexis Warr ended the night at the bottom of the leaderboard after receiving just 17 points.

The judges didn’t agree on everything last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judges clash during the live show

The scoring mix-up was not the only talking point from Strictly’s Saturday, 24 October episode, as the judges also found themselves at odds during the live show.

In one exchange, Craig hit back at Motsi with a pointed remark, telling her: “Thank you for telling me what I’ve already known for 22 years, darling.”

The disagreements continued later in the show when Craig picked up one of Shirley’s miniature shoe props and placed it in her mouth.

With the judges’ antics showing no signs of slowing down, presenter Josh Widdicombe even urged Lacey to head upstairs.

“Get upstairs because the judges are turning on one another!” he told her.

Read more: Strictly 2026 fans accuse judges of ‘humiliating’ Lawrence Robb as they slam ‘harsh’ scoring of his jive

Strictly continues tomorrow (Sunday, October 25) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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