Strictly fans delighted as Delta Goodrem returns to the show after injury: ‘Welcome back!’

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans were delighted as Delta Goodrem made her much-anticipated return to the dancefloor after being forced to miss last week’s competition through injury.

The Australian singer, 41, had to sit out the show after suffering an injury during training, leaving fans hoping she would be back in action before long.

Delta is back! (Credit: BBC)

Delta Goodrem returns to Strictly Come Dancing 2026

Earlier this month, it was announced that Delta had been forced out of training due to a rib injury.

In a statement, Delta said: “I’m absolutely gutted that a rib injury means I won’t be able to dance on Strictly this week.

“I’ve been loving every second of this experience, so having to sit this one out is heartbreaking – especially after the high of Saturday night. I cannot tell you how much I love being a part of this magical show. I’m going to focus on resting and recovering, and hopefully I’ll be back on that dancefloor very soon,” she then continued.

Along with pro partner Kai Widdrington, the singer was given a bye for the week.

And tonight, after a week away, the star returned!

Fans were thrilled (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans thrilled as Delta Goodrem returns

Fans took to X to gush over Delta’s return.

“Happy to see Delta is back. I hope the routine goes okay for her and Kai,” one fan tweeted. “Delta being back is the best news ever. Strictly would lose a diamond,” another then said.

“Good to have Delta back. Hope she’s okay,” a third wrote. “Delta is back and gorgeous as ever,” another then gushed.

“WELCOME BACK DELTA GOODREM!” a fifth said.

This week will see Kai and Delta dance a rumba to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.

Delta handed a boost?

Ahead of her return this weekend, Delta was handed a bit of a boost by the bookmakers.

According to Betway, Delta is not one of the favourites to be eliminated this weekend. The star currently has odds of 20/1 to be eliminated tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Shaun Wright-Phillips may have something to worry about, with odds of 4/6 to go next.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing hosts tipped to stay next year as James Jordan gives verdict

Strictly continues tomorrow (Sunday, October 25) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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