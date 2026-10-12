Strictly star Delta Goodrem ‘absolutely gutted’ as she is forced to pull out of Icons Week due to injury

Strictly Come Dancing star Delta Goodrem has been forced to withdraw from this Saturday’s (October 17) live show after suffering a rib injury.

The news was confirmed on Monday’s (October 12) edition of It Takes Two, with presenter Ellie Taylor reading statements from the singer and the BBC programme. A Strictly spokesperson revealed that doctors had advised Delta to rest.

The setback comes just days after Delta enjoyed a successful performance on Saturday night, making the prospect of missing this week’s show particularly disappointing.

“I’m absolutely gutted that a rib injury means I won’t be able to dance on Strictly this week,” she said.

“I’ve been loving every second of this experience, so having to sit this one out is heartbreaking – especially after the high of Saturday night,” the Lost Without You hitmaker continued.

“I cannot tell you how much I love being a part of this magical show. I’m going to focus on resting and recovering, and hopefully I’ll be back on that dancefloor very soon.”

Delta has suffered a rib injury (Credit: BBC)

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington receive a Strictly bye

Delta and her professional partner, Kai Widdrington, will automatically progress to the following week after being granted a bye under the show’s rules.

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed the arrangement, meaning the pair will remain in the competition despite being unable to perform this weekend.

However, their return to the ballroom is not yet certain. The programme said it hoped Delta would be well enough to dance again next week and wished her a speedy recovery.

Saturday’s show is set to celebrate Icons Week, but Delta and Kai will have to watch from the sidelines.

Delta Goodrem’s injury follows Strictly leaderboard success

The injury comes after Delta and Kai reached the top of the leaderboard last weekend, scoring an impressive 33 points for their salsa.

The 41-year-old Australian singer had been enjoying a strong start to the competition, but will now have to take a break from training while she recovers.

According to The Sun, Delta had been putting in up to seven hours of training a day. The announcement did not reveal how she sustained the rib injury.

Before the first public vote, Delta had admitted she wasn’t taking anything for granted, despite her years of experience performing on stages around the world.

Speaking to The Sun about whether she expected viewers to support her, she said: “I have no expectations. I hope people will vote, but I have no idea.”

Delta topped the leaderboard last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Delta focuses on recovery

For now, Delta is prioritising rest as she looks to recover from the injury and return to the competition as soon as possible.

The singer also took the opportunity to thank fans for their support. She also promised to cheer on her fellow contestants while she sits out this weekend’s show.

“Thank you so much to everyone for all the love and support. It’s so appreciated. I’ll be cheering everyone on from the sidelines this week!” she said.

Read more: Strictly fans ‘figure out’ Shirley Ballas’ stunt double after 66-year-old judge ‘backflipped’ during performance

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, October 24, on BBC One from 6.15pm.

What do you think of this story? Are you rooting for Delta? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!