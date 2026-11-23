Strictly Come Dancing star Carlos Gu has shared a heartfelt message for Jaime Winstone after the pair were eliminated from the BBC competition, claiming the actress had been through a “cruel” experience.

The professional dancer took to Instagram to reflect on their time together. He shared a series of pictures and made it clear just how much he admired Jaime’s hard work and determination.

Jaime and Carlos became the eighth couple voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, November 22. Their departure came after they faced Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington in the dreaded Blackpool dance-off.

But the result didn’t go down well with everyone watching at home. Several fans were furious that Delta had landed in the bottom two, arguing Graeme Hall should have been there instead.

Taking to X, one viewer raged: “Delta in the dance-off but not Graeme? Yeah screw this.”

A second questioned: “Who the hell is voting Graeme every week???”

Meanwhile, a third complained: “Graeme honestly? What on earth are some of those viewers doing? He hasn’t improved for weeks!”

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu have left Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Strictly star Carlos Gu breaks silence on Jaime Winstone’s exit

It certainly wasn’t an easy ride for Jaime, who found herself fighting for her place in the competition on five occasions.

Looking back on everything they had been through, Carlos applauded his celebrity partner for refusing to give up. He explained that her commitment to dancing had been a source of inspiration for him.

But he also appeared to take aim at how Jaime’s Strictly experience had unfolded, suggesting she hadn’t deserved what she had endured.

In his emotional post, Carlos declared: “It has been cruel for you to experience something you simply didn’t deserve. You worked incredibly hard, and I witnessed every bit of it. I felt for you, and I fought for you.”

And it wasn’t just the dance-offs that made their journey challenging.

Jaime was forced to sit out the November 7 live programme after tearing an abdominal muscle, with the BBC granting the couple a bye.

Although she was back on the dance floor on November 14, medical advice meant she couldn’t perform any lifts in their Charleston.

Despite the difficulties, Carlos looked back fondly on getting to dance a samba with Jaime at Blackpool. He also shared his belief in her creative future. He made it clear their time together would always mean a great deal to him.

Some Strictly viewers think Graeme Hall should have been in the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Jaime Winstone shares heartfelt reply as Strictly fans react

Carlos’ touching words also struck a chord with Strictly fans, who were quick to share their thoughts on the couple’s departure.

Two viewers questioned whether Jaime should have been sent home at all. One also highlighted how far the actress had come during the series.

Read more: Strictly star Jaime Winstone admits ‘frustration’ amid injury

And Jaime wasn’t about to let her dance partner’s lovely tribute go unanswered.

Replying directly to Carlos, the actress shared an equally emotional message. She told him how grateful she was for everything they had achieved as a team.

She wrote: “My Carlos, I love you, so grateful for you and your magic. So proud of us and what we achieved together.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, November 28 at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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