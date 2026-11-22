Strictly Come Dancing fans have reacted after Jaime Winstone became the latest celebrity to be eliminated, following a tense dance-off against Delta Goodrem.

Jaime’s exit came after she finished joint bottom of the leaderboard during Saturday night’s Blackpool special, leaving her facing another fight to stay in the competition.

Delta and Jaime faced off in the Strictly dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jaime Winstone eliminated

Sunday night’s Strictly saw Jaime become the next celebrity to leave the competition.

Joined by professional partner Carlos Gu, Jaime performed a samba to George Michael’s Freedom! 90.

The pair scored 32 points for their routine, but still found themselves joint bottom of the leaderboard alongside Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley.

Their fate was ultimately decided in the dance-off, where they went up against Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington.

It was a familiar position for Jaime and Carlos, who had now found themselves in the dance-off five times during this series.

Both couples performed their routines for a second time before the judges were tasked with deciding who deserved another week in the competition.

The judges decide

Head judge Shirley Ballas was the first to make her decision, choosing to save Delta and Kai.

Anton Du Beke also backed Delta and Kai, before Craig Revel Horwood followed suit, confirming Jaime and Carlos’ elimination.

Although Motsi Mabuse did not get the chance to cast a vote, she revealed that she would have also chosen to save Delta and Kai.

Jaime and Carlos are out (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react as Jaime Winstone is voted off the show

Viewers admitted they could see Jaime’s elimination coming.

Someone said on X: “Sadly I could see this coming she looked like she was having fun but struggling in certain places I’m glad she made it to Blackpool though.”

Another wrote: “Yesss thank god, they should have gone last week over Will [Best]!”

A third commented: “Yeah sadly I saw this coming! There was no way Jaime was going to survive against Delta.”

Read more: Strictly fans left baffled over scoring of Dani Dyer as she ‘forgets’ part of her routine

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, November 28 from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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