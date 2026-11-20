Wayne Rooney has revealed he and wife Coleen Rooney used side-by-side toilets – and she has since shared bathroom photos.

The admission came during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Thursday, November 19.

Some viewers joked that Coleen would be unhappy about him sharing their bathroom habits.

One person jokingly warned on X: “Omg Wayne has no filter and will be in real trouble with Coleen, but makes hilarious TV.”

Another commented: “Coleen is going to murder Wayne for divulging that info.”

A third wrote: “Coleen is gonna kill Wayne.”

After the scene aired, Coleen posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories. One, dated 2018, showed her standing between the toilets while applying makeup in a mirror.

The other offered a closer look at the matching loos in their former home. Coleen affectionately referred to them as their thrones.

Coleen Rooney shared a photo of their toilets (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Wayne Rooney explains his and Coleen’s twin toilets

The former England captain explained that their old bathroom originally had a toilet and a bidet. However, the bidet went unused, so they replaced it with another loo.

Wayne told his campmates: “So we put two toilets, so me and Coleen would sit next to each other having a [bleep].”

The couple would chat about their days while using the bathroom together.

There was one boundary Wayne still maintained, though. He said he would wait for Coleen to finish and leave before wiping himself.

Wayne made the toilet confession to his campmates during Thursday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Wilson reacts to Wayne Rooney’s bathroom confession

The revelation prompted very different reactions around camp. Chloe Burrows burst out laughing, while Leomie Anderson jokingly described the arrangement as romantic.

Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson was rather less convinced by the couple’s approach to spending time together.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Mariella Frostrup’s ‘rude’ remark about Wayne Rooney’s glasses

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he questioned just how much closeness a relationship needed.

He said: “Surely there’s close and there’s close. Keep an air of mystery, Rooney!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Friday, November 20, on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you enjoying I’m A Celebrity? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.