I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have weighed in on complaints that Chloe Burrows was given much bigger portions than Wayne Rooney during their Bushtucker Trial.

The presenting duo addressed the controversy on Tuesday’s I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked after viewers called out the apparent difference in food servings during the first eating challenge of the series.

And it seems Ant was firmly on the side of fans who felt Chloe had been handed a tougher task than former footballer Wayne.

“There was loads of people online, as well, saying that the portion sizes for Chloe, in particular, were bigger than Wayne’s. I do agree with that actually,” Ant admitted.

He then joked that he would be confronting the show’s bosses over the apparent unfairness.

“I’m gonna have a word [with bosses]. Sexist pigs,” he quipped.

Dec also appeared to agree with his presenting partner’s observations.

Ant and Dec addressed viewers’ complaints on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars Chloe Burrows and Wayne Rooney take on eating trial

Despite the complaints about portion sizes, Chloe and Wayne certainly delivered when it came to winning food for their fellow campmates.

The pair managed to collect all 10 stars in the gruesome eating challenge, securing the biggest possible reward for camp.

Chloe’s stomach-churning menu included lamb’s stomach and tofu combined with crushed cockroaches. Wayne, meanwhile, was served cow’s teat and pigs’ trotters.

And while Dec had been confident Wayne would make it through his dishes, he wasn’t quite so sure about Chloe.

The presenter confessed that the former Love Island star had surprised him by successfully tackling all five of her challenges.

It wasn’t the first time the two celebrities had been put through their paces either.

During the I’m A Celebrity 2026 launch, they were among those facing a revolting drinks challenge.

Contestants had to tackle a cocktail made with fermented prawns and blended fish eyes, with Chloe recording the second-slowest finishing time.

Ahead of her jungle arrival, Chloe had admitted that heights were her greatest fear. However, she was determined not to walk away from the ITV reality show.

She also made it clear that she would rather keep spirits high in camp than be the person in charge of preparing meals.

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers thought Chloe Burrows’ portions were bigger than Wayne’s (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers furious over Chloe Burrows’ portions

Ant and Dec weren’t the only ones to notice something seemingly unfair about Tuesday evening’s challenge.

Fans watching at home were quick to accuse ITV of giving Chloe considerably more food to get through than Wayne.

Taking to X, one unimpressed viewer complained: “Nah they’re doing Chloe dirty because why are her portions literally triple the size of Wayne’s?”

Another agreed, writing: “Chloe has been done dirty here.”

A third was equally disgusted by what they had witnessed, declaring: “Ew that’s genuinely vile, they are doing Chloe dirty.”

Wayne Rooney smashed the eating trial (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec question another I’m A Celebrity 2026 twist

The eating trial isn’t the only decision made by I’m A Celebrity bosses that has raised eyebrows with Ant and Dec.

The pair had previously expressed doubts about the surprise elimination twist introduced during the launch episode.

In an unexpected move, one celebrity was apparently set to be sent home before they had even made it into the jungle camp.

AJ Odudu found herself on the losing side of a head-to-head contest against Claire Sweeney and was subsequently informed that her jungle journey was over.

Ant questioned whether it was fair for AJ to make such a long journey only to be eliminated almost immediately.

Dec, however, pointed out that the idea behind the twist was to catch the celebrities off guard and leave them unsure what might happen next.

But viewers haven’t necessarily seen the last of AJ. A preview shown at the end of Tuesday’s episode revealed that she would be returning.

What time is I’m A Celebrity on ITV tonight?

Fans can catch the next instalment of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday, November 18, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

For those wanting even more jungle gossip, I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked follows the main show live on ITV2 and ITVX, with Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers presenting.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 viewers threaten to launch petition over show’s start time

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday, November 18 at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

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