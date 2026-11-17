Ant and Dec have spoken out after AJ Odudu’s I’m A Celebrity journey came to a heartbreaking end before she’d even had the chance to set foot in the jungle camp.

The TV favourite was sent packing during Monday night’s (November 16) I’m A Celebrity 2026 launch, and it’s fair to say viewers weren’t happy. Fans slammed the shock twist as unfair, with many calling for AJ to be brought back.

And now, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have had their say on the controversial decision. While the ITV hosts defended the “brutal” shake-up, they admitted they felt for AJ as her jungle hopes were dashed so quickly.

Ant and Dec have addressed AJ Odudu’s I’m A Celebrity exit (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec speak out over AJ Odudu’s brutal I’m A Celebrity exit

Appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked on Monday evening, the presenting pair opened up about why bosses decided to axe a celebrity before they’d even made it into camp.

According to Ant and Dec, the idea was to throw the famous faces a curveball and make sure nobody felt too settled in the competition.

Dec pointed out that the stars had jetted off to Australia anticipating three weeks of jungle life, with their expectations already firmly in place.

But the show had other ideas.

“We wanted to pull the rug a little bit – keep them guessing,” Dec revealed.

Ant didn’t shy away from acknowledging how tough the decision was, especially given the effort AJ had put into preparing and making the long journey Down Under.

Dec added: “It’s hard, you know, because this is series 26, so you have to [keep it fresh].”

And although the hosts stood by the format shake-up, they admitted AJ had taken the news particularly badly.

“She was genuinely upset down there,” Dec confessed.

What happened to AJ Odudu on I’m A Celebrity 2026?

AJ’s time on I’m A Celebrity was over almost as soon as it began, making her the first star to leave the 2026 series. Her fate was sealed when she was beaten by former Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney in a tense elimination showdown.

Monday’s opening instalment saw the celebrity line-up split into two teams, with both groups tackling challenges on their way to camp.

What they hadn’t bargained for, however, was an immediate eviction.

The celebrity who performed slowest in each group’s challenge would be sent into an elimination trial. Whoever lost would be heading straight home, without getting to experience life in the jungle.

Unfortunately for AJ and Claire, they found themselves at the bottom of their respective groups. They then faced the Fearsome Face Off.

The challenge saw them wearing helmets crawling with creepy-crawlies as they attempted to answer general knowledge questions.

Each star had to bid on the number of questions they could answer correctly in just 30 seconds. The first to reach position four would earn their spot in camp.

It was Claire who came out on top, leaving AJ’s I’m A Celebrity experience over before it had properly begun.

And when Claire broke the news to her fellow campmates, they could barely believe what they were hearing.

AJ Odudu left devastated as jungle dream ends

Understandably, AJ struggled to hide her emotions when she learned she wouldn’t be joining the rest of the celebrities.

The Big Brother host had made the trip to Australia looking forward to everything the jungle had to offer. Instead, she found herself leaving the competition on night one.

And AJ made no secret of just how disappointed she was.

“I really genuinely tried my hardest but I’m really gutted. I feel like I’ve let myself down,” she admitted following her exit.

AJ Odudu was sent home on Monday’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans want AJ Odudu back in the jungle

It’s safe to say AJ’s early departure hasn’t gone down well with everyone watching at home.

Viewers were quick to question the fairness of the twist, particularly as the presenter hadn’t even been given the opportunity to spend a night in camp.

After weeks of preparation and a journey of thousands of miles to Australia, fans felt AJ deserved more than such a short-lived stint.

But could there still be another twist in store?

Some eagle-eyed viewers reckon AJ’s elimination might not be the end of the story. There are already theories that she could reappear later in the series, perhaps arriving alongside another celebrity.

Of course, that’s purely speculation for now, with ITV yet to announce any plans for AJ to return.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 viewers hit out at ‘annoying’ Joanna Page minutes into the first episode

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Tuesday, November 17, at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

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