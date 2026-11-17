Dianne Buswell was left fighting back tears during an emotional appearance on It Takes Two following her Strictly Come Dancing exit with Will Best.

The professional dancer, 37, struggled to hold it together as the BBC spin-off showed a montage of her and Will’s best moments from the competition on Tuesday. Noticing how upset she was, her dance partner, 41, quickly put an arm around her and pulled her in for a hug.

It came after an equally emotional goodbye on Sunday’s results show, when Dianne became tearful while reflecting on their time together and the support Will had given her.

Dianne Buswell became emotional while watching her Strictly highlights (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell breaks down in tears over Strictly exit

Taking part in Strictly as a new mum had been a challenge for Dianne, particularly as it meant spending time away from her little boy.

But she explained that having Will as her dance partner had made the experience much easier, and she was keen to let him know just how much she appreciated him.

She said: “This is the reason I’m crying, it could have been very hard for me to come and do this show, being a new mum and leaving my little boy at home.

“But you made it so easy. You made it the best time ever. You are such a wonderful person to work with.

“Like we just said, you moved house, you had a baby, you were doing another TV show, but every single day you came into the studio you gave me 150 per cent and you made me feel just so comfortable.

“We would have the best time together, we would laugh every single second – we probably had too many cups of tea!”

She went on to add: “I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have enjoyed every single second.”

The pair’s time in the competition came to an end after they lost their dance-off against Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu. Dianne and Will had performed a Paso Doble to Bronski Beat’s Smalltown Boy in the hope of securing their place in the contest.

Will appeared to take the result in good spirits, joking that they “were robbed”.

Dianne Buswell and Will Best were eliminated (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell and Will Best get emotional on It Takes Two

The pair were reunited on Tuesday’s It Takes Two. They looked back on their experience and the bond they had built throughout the series.

Dianne made it clear that their time together had been a joy. She explained that their long rehearsal days never felt like a chore.

She said: “We have used the word fun so many times. But we came in every day and it didn’t feel like work or a chore. Eight hours went by like that because we got on so well.

“We enjoyed dancing together, you’re a joy to work with and I can’t wait for whoever you get to work with next.

“They are so lucky because you’re a brilliant person, and a great worker and dancer.”

Will also reflected on the sudden change from life in the Strictly ballroom to being back at home with his family.

He said: “It feels like a different person doing that already. It’s like a dream and now I’ve woken up… to a screaming baby!”

But it was the montage of their best moments that really got the emotions flowing. Dianne could be seen dabbing her eyes as the clips played. This prompted presenter Ellie Taylor to make a light-hearted comment.

“Oh Dianne. Get that woman a tissue!” she joked.

Will then admitted that seeing Dianne so upset was beginning to get to him as well.

“You’re setting me off! You’re amazing thank you so much,” he told her.

Dianne had one final message for her dance partner, replying: “You were amazing, you were amazing.”

Read more: Kai Widdrington confirms Strictly return after hospital dash as he shares health update

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