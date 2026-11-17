I’m A Celebrity 2026 has barely begun, but Joanna Page is already getting viewers talking. While some ITV fans have complained about the actress being “annoying”, others are convinced she could go all the way and win the series.

The Gavin and Stacey favourite, 49, is part of this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up, alongside famous faces including Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows and Ricky Wilson.

And it didn’t take long for Joanna to make an impression during Monday night’s launch, although her enthusiastic personality certainly split opinion.

Joanna Page has appeared to have divided I’m A Celebrity viewers already (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers complain about Joanna Page

Joanna was the first famous face introduced to viewers as the new series kicked off, and she certainly wasn’t hiding her excitement.

The actress made it clear she was looking forward to finally meeting Ant and Dec, as well as getting stuck into the dreaded Bushtucker Trials.

However, her energetic reactions soon became a talking point. As the celebrities got acquainted and took on their opening challenges, Joanna’s squeals and shouting proved too much for some watching at home.

One viewer took to X to moan: “Joanna Page is already very annoying.”

A second wasn’t impressed either, writing: “Joanna Page is loud and annoying.”

Someone else admitted they had concerns despite liking the actress: “I reckon Joanna Page could get annoying… as much as she is lovely.”

And another viewer went even further, demanding: “Please let it be Joanna Page going home, she is so annoying already.”

Fans back Joanna Page to win I’m A Celebrity 2026

But not everyone agreed with the complaints. In fact, Joanna has already won over a number of viewers who reckon she deserves to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

One supporter defended her against the negative comments, posting: “Joanna Page is amazing. Proper weirdos on here saying she’s annoying.”

Another fan wasted no time choosing their favourite, declaring: “Joanna Page is already my winner.”

And a fellow viewer echoed that enthusiasm, saying: “Joanna Page is my winner already, I love her.”

It’s not just viewers who fancy Joanna’s chances, either. The actress was among the leading contenders with the bookies before the series even started.

Bet365 had her at odds of 10/3 ahead of the opening episode, putting her firmly in the running for the crown.

However, she has some stiff competition. Wayne Rooney was the bookies’ favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2026, priced at 2/1. The former footballer had also attracted 38% of all bets placed on the winner.

AJ Odudu left I’m A Celebrity during the launch episode following an elimination twist (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2026 fans suspicious over AJ Odudu’s exit

Joanna wasn’t the only celebrity causing a stir during the launch. Viewers were also left stunned when Ant and Dec announced that one star would be sent packing before even reaching the jungle camp.

AJ Odudu appeared to be the unlucky celebrity after losing an elimination challenge to Claire Sweeney, with the presenter subsequently seen leaving the programme.

But some fans aren’t buying that her jungle journey is really over.

Instead, viewers suspect AJ’s departure could be part of a twist and believe she might make a surprise return later on. There is also speculation she could reappear alongside rumoured contestant Leigh Francis, better known as Keith Lemon.

For now, though, ITV has said nothing about AJ returning, so fans will have to wait to discover whether their suspicions are right.

Read more: Wayne Rooney reveals real reason he turned down I’m A Celebrity as he opens up on weight worries

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Tuesday, November 17, at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

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