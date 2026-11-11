The wait is nearly over as ITV has finally revealed the I’m A Celebrity 2026 line-up, with 11 famous faces preparing to swap their home comforts for life in the Australian jungle.

Football favourite Wayne Rooney, Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page and Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson are just three of the big names taking part. The new series kicks off on Monday, November 16 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Also packing their bags are Ade Adepitan, Chloe Burrows, AJ Odudu, Sharky, Jack Skipper, Leomie Anderson, Claire Sweeney and Mariella Frostrup.

Ant and Dec will host I’m A Celebrity 2026 as the line-up is announced (Credit: ITV)

Of course, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be back in Australia to bring viewers all the action live each night. And there’s plenty to live up to after last year’s series attracted 11.3 million viewers for its launch and averaged 8.7 million throughout.

So, who’s heading Down Under, and which jungle horrors are already giving the celebrities sleepless nights? Here’s the full lowdown.

The I’m A Celebrity 2026 confirmed line-up (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2026 confirmed line-up: Who’s going into the jungle?

Wayne Rooney, football legend

Chloe Burrows, TV personality and radio DJ

Ricky Wilson, Kaiser Chiefs star

Joanna Page, actor

Ade Adepitan MBE, Paralympian and TV presenter

Sharky, content creator

AJ Odudu, TV presenter

Jack Skipper, comedian

Leomie Anderson, supermodel

Claire Sweeney, soap icon

Mariella Frostrup, broadcaster and journalist

Wayne Rooney is heading into I’m A Celebrity 2026 after wife Coleen’s appearance in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney

It’s Wayne Rooney’s turn to tackle the jungle after his wife Coleen impressed viewers and finished runner-up in 2024.

The former England and Manchester United captain, 41, is now a Match of the Day pundit, having previously managed Derby County and Plymouth Argyle. He couldn’t resist poking fun at his managerial career, suggesting he had time for the show because of “me not being great as a manager!”

“It’s a show I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “Me and Coleen would sit there watching and we both always said: ‘If we were going to do one, it’s the show to do.'”

But Wayne’s first-ever visit to Australia could get off to a terrifying start. He’s particularly worried about jumping from a helicopter, having already backed out of three planned plane jumps.

Chloe Burrows reckons she will not shout “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” whatever happens (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Burrows

Former Love Island favourite Chloe Burrows didn’t need convincing to join the cast, describing the invitation as “the easiest yes ever”.

The 30-year-old, who came second on Love Island in 2021, is returning to Australia, where she first met boyfriend Reuben. She’s also expecting to be completely starstruck when she meets Ant & Dec.

However, heights could prove a serious problem. Chloe admits she nearly burst into tears while visiting the top of New York’s Empire State Building.

One thing she’s determined about is refusing to utter those famous quitting words.

“Whether I’m covered in sick, crying or having a whinge, I’m not saying it,” she insisted. “I will get it done.”

Ricky Wilson is about to be judged on I’m A Celebrity 2026 (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Wilson

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has finally agreed to enter camp, although he joked that producers “wore me down” before he signed up.

The former The Voice UK coach, 48, also received a little encouragement from pal Tony Blackburn, who famously won the very first series.

And his biggest jungle fear? Apparently, it’s the other famous faces!

“Celebrities! At least there are fewer celebrities than there are snakes,” he joked.

Ricky has been getting ready for underwater challenges by practising in a swimming pool. But he admits his patience might wear thin if his fellow contestants waste time during trials.

“If they are dilly dallying around, I think I will get frustrated!” he warned.

Joanna Page is looking forward to a brief break from mummy duty while doing I’m A Celebrity 2026 (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page

Gavin and Stacey favourite Joanna Page didn’t hesitate when the jungle came calling. In fact, she’s already got her sights set on becoming the first Welsh Queen of the Jungle.

But there’s one rather creepy obstacle standing in her way: spiders.

The 49-year-old actress has been attempting to conquer her fear by watching spiders on television in the run-up to the show.

“Oh, I would choose heights over a spider,” she confessed.

As a mum of four, Joanna is also looking forward to putting the school run behind her for a little while and enjoying some time for herself.

“I can be me; I can be Jo and not just mummy all the time,” she explained.

Ade Adepitan is not revealing his fears for I’m A Celebrity 2026 – a strong tactic (Credit: ITV)

Ade Adepitan

Paralympic star and television presenter Ade Adepitan is set to make I’m A Celebrity history as the show’s first wheelchair-using contestant.

The jungle camp has been adapted by producers to make it easier for him to get around.

Ade, who won a bronze medal in wheelchair basketball, admits the significance of his appearance is beginning to sink in.

“Even if I go out in the first week, I will always be remembered as the person in a wheelchair. I am slightly overwhelmed,” he said.

As for what frightens him, Ade is keeping his cards firmly against his chest.

“I’m not telling anybody what I’m scared of, because then they will heap it on me!” he explained.

I’m A Celebrity 2026 welcomes YouTube star Sharky to its linear TV audience (Credit: ITV)

Sharky

YouTube personality Sharky, whose real name is Sharmarke Mohamud, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow online star Angry Ginge, who won last year’s series.

The 30-year-old Beta Squad member sought advice from his friends and family before committing to the jungle adventure.

“This show is so big and some people may not have heard of me,” he acknowledged.

While squeezing through confined spaces is his only phobia, Sharky could have a rather unpleasant time when it comes to eating challenges.

“There’s a whole compilation of me throwing up on YouTube!” he revealed.

AJ Odudu brings the I’m A Celebrity 2026 line-up glam (Credit: ITV)

AJ Odudu

There’s barely time for AJ Odudu to catch her breath! The Big Brother host will be heading straight for the jungle just days after presenting the reality show’s final.

And the 38-year-old isn’t pretending she’s feeling brave, admitting this is her “scariest TV project” so far.

“I’m scared of heights, water, and I don’t like creepy crawlies, rats and reptiles,” she confessed. “Literally, the only thing I will be ok with is the eating trials!”

The experience will also mark AJ’s first visit to Australia.

Jack Skipper is looking forward to eating trials with Ant and Dec ( Credit: ITV)

Jack Skipper

Comedian Jack Skipper has come a long way from fitting carpets just a few years ago. Now, he’s preparing to share a camp with some seriously famous faces, and admits he’ll be starstruck.

The 38-year-old isn’t looking forward to encountering snakes, rats or creepy crawlies. However, he’s surprisingly enthusiastic about tackling the show’s notorious eating challenges.

“I am never going to have another opportunity to eat testicles, so let’s do it!” he declared.

Don’t expect Jack to become the camp prankster, though.

“I am not a pranks guy, that is not my comedy,” he explained.

Leomie Anderson is ready to get stuck into jungle life (Credit: ITV)

Leomie Anderson

Victoria’s Secret model Leomie Anderson is determined to prove she’s more than capable of embracing the less glamorous side of jungle life.

“People have the assumption that because I’m a model, I’m not going to get stuck in,” she said.

However, the 33-year-old has already had one disastrous camping experience. She abandoned Glastonbury after just a day when heavy rain flooded her glamping tent.

Cockroaches are another major concern, although it’s the prospect of going without her usual meals that’s really troubling Leomie.

“I love to eat good food and I love to eat a lot,” she admitted.

Claire Sweeney has wanted to do I’m A Celebrity since it began (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney

Soap favourite Claire Sweeney is finally getting her jungle wish after dreaming of appearing on I’m A Celebrity since its very first series.

The 55-year-old former Coronation Street and Brookside actress is taking a break from touring with the musical Annie to join the show.

She also had some encouraging words from Corrie colleague Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone.

“He said: ‘If you ever get the chance to do it, then do it,'” Claire recalled.

Unfortunately, maggots are her biggest nightmare. The fear dates back to childhood, when she discovered her fisherman father’s bait sitting in the family fridge.

And her son Jaxon has already warned her about a potential jungle mishap.

“Mummy you are going to fall off the hammock like Gemma Collins!” he predicted.

Mariella Frostrup wants to show what midlife women are capable of (Credit: ITV)

Mariella Frostrup

Loose Women panellist and journalist Mariella Frostrup is hoping her jungle adventure will send an important message about what women can achieve later in life.

At 63, she’s among this year’s oldest contestants and wants to challenge the idea that age should hold anyone back.

“We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be written off at a certain age,” she explained. “So, I think this is me having a taste of my own medicine!”

Spiders don’t particularly bother Mariella, but she’s certainly not counting on becoming Queen of the Jungle.

“If I don’t get thrown out at the first eviction, it will be a miracle!” she joked.

Fans are thrilled by the line-up as one person said on Instagram: “Incredible line-up!”

Another wrote: “Amazing line-up!!!!”

Someone else added: “Gonna be a good year I feel.”

Is Leigh Francis going into I’m A Celebrity 2026?

One name fans might have expected to see is Leigh Francis. The 53-year-old was previously included in a report by The Sun naming 12 celebrities supposedly heading into camp. However, he is absent from ITV’s official I’m A Celebrity 2026 line-up of 11 contestants.

Leigh doesn’t feature in the broadcaster’s press materials either. That said, Ant and Dec have previously admitted on their podcast that they’d enjoy seeing him tackle a trial. He also held discussions about joining the programme two years ago. Whether he could still appear as a late arrival remains unclear.

Several other rumoured contestants are missing too. Jesy Nelson was reportedly in “advanced talks”, while Olympic ice skating champion Christopher Dean and former Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova had also been linked to the show. Mis-Teeq singer Su-Elise Nash and recently retired cricketer Ben Stokes haven’t made the confirmed cast either.

Could more celebrities join I’m A Celebrity 2026 later?

There could still be some surprises in store. I’m A Celebrity has a history of introducing additional campmates during the opening week.

In 2025, the programme began with 10 celebrities before Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson joined the action as late arrivals.

This time, ITV is starting with 11 contestants, which is one more than the usual number.

No further arrivals have been confirmed so far. However, any surprise additions would traditionally be announced once the new series is already under way.

Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers are fronting I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked (Credit: ITV)

Who are the I’m A Celebrity 2026 presenters?

There’s no change to the main presenting duo, with Ant & Dec once again hosting live from Australia every evening.

Fans wanting even more jungle gossip can also tune into I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked, which returns live to ITV2 and ITVX.

Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers are back as hosts, with Lisa Riley, GK Barry and last year’s winner Angry Ginge among the guests set to appear.

Kemi reckons the spin-off captures exactly what viewers love about discussing the programme with friends.

“I always think Unpacked is like the group chat,” she said. “You just text your mate or whoever’s watching it but you can do that with the entire nation.”

With 11 celebrities confirmed, plenty of fears already admitted and the possibility of surprise arrivals, there’s certainly plenty for viewers to look forward to when the jungle doors open again.

Read more: ITV faces renewed pressure over I’m A Celebrity trials as show is accused of ‘cruelty’

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Monday, November 16 at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player.

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