Jimmy Carr under fire for ‘despicable’ Russell Brand prison joke following rape sentence

Jimmy Carr has drawn criticism for using a Russell Brand prison joke to promote tickets for his Killing Jokes tour.

The 54-year-old shared the footage on X an hour after Brand received his prison sentence.

Brand, 51, received a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence after being convicted of rape and three sexual assaults.

Comments highlighted the use of the clip to advertise tickets. Other criticism concerned Jimmy’s past appearances alongside Brand.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison (Credit: Cover Images)

Jimmy Carr’s tour promotion draws criticism

One commenter wrote: “Trying to sell tickets on the back of a rapist being sent down is a scum move.”

“It’s a pity you weren’t so forthcoming when you were repeatedly appearing on TV shows and comedy line-ups with him,” another said.

“Cashing in on this is beyond despicable,” a third wrote.

Jimmy Carr shared footage from an earlier show

The post featured a 30-second extract from an earlier performance, rather than a newly filmed reaction to the sentence.

In the footage, an audience member asked Jimmy for his opinion of Brand.

“Well… this is interesting. It is crazy to think Russell Brand is going to jail for something he did not do – get consent,” he said.

“I think Russell Brand’s views on sex and consent are going to radically change in the next week.”

Jimmy has come under fire (Credit: Cover Images)

Russell Brand’s conviction and earlier allegations

Brand’s sentence followed a four-week trial and eight-and-a-half hours of jury deliberations.

He was cleared of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The allegations against Russell became public in September 2023. They were reported by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Russell denied non-consensual activity in a YouTube video, saying his past relationships had been consensual.

Police announced charges in April 2025, following an investigation into allegations made against the comedian.

Brand was granted bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in May that year.

Katherine Ryan discussed Russell Brand’s conviction

Separately, Katherine Ryan discussed her reaction to the guilty verdict on her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything.

She described a combination of grief and relief, and spoke about the lasting impact on women who had been hurt.

She expressed admiration for those who came forward despite Brand’s fame, wealth and supporters.

The comedian also said women were discussing their feelings privately, describing a complicated mixture of emotions following the verdict.

ED! has contacted Jimmy’s representatives for comment.

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